CONWAY — Carroll County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program’s medical transportation program and Meals on Wheels provide critical services that help senior citizens stay in their homes.
“We’re in such a rural area. We don’t have public transportation, and taxi service is way too expensive,” said Angelica Kitsis, who coordinates the medical transportation team at RSVP.
The RSVP Medical Transportation Program, also known as "Medical Mobility,” provides rides to medical appointments for ambulatory older adults, veterans and people with disabilities who are not able to drive.
Volunteer drivers use their own cars to transport the clients to their appointments and can wait for the duration of a procedure before taking them home.
Without something like this, Kitsis said, “there are people who wouldn’t be able to get to doctor’s appointments, who wouldn’t be able to take care of themselves and would end up in long-term care. This program helps people to live healthily and longer at home.”
Last year, the program provided 55 volunteers who took about 300 clients on 1,500 trips to medical appointments.
RSVP is the only agency providing free non-emergency medical transportation in Carroll County.
“If you’re a senior citizen, a veteran or disabled, we will take you wherever you need to go for a medical appointment. If a volunteer is available to take you, we will take you, no questions asked,” Kitsis said.
“And we never charge for anything. It’s all free,” said RSVP Director Mary Carey Seavey, adding that the program never shut down throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We made sure all the drivers could transport people safely. It’s a big effort, and we’re totally committed to it.”
Seavey said drivers have taken people to medical appointments to Boston, to Portland, Maine, and to Manchester.
“It’s not only getting them there; volunteers go with them if they need the support of somebody to be there with them in the appointments,” Seavey said.
Kitsis said volunteers get something out of it, too. For example, many retirees find themselves becoming isolated, with time on their hands. Volunteering, she said, gives them a sense of purpose.
“They enjoy it as much as the clients enjoy the company and the service,” she said. “The volunteers feel enriched and fulfilled by doing this work.”
Unfortunately, there are times when RSVP cannot find a volunteer to meet an individual’s transport need. “It’s not common, but there are times we have to say, 'you’re going to have to try to change your appointment,'” Seavey said, adding, “We desperately need drivers.”
RSVP board member Marshall Allan has been driving for the program since he retired in 2011. “The experience of driving is amazing,” he said. “We not only drive them, we stay with them at appointments so they know we’re there to help them.”
“It’s amazing to me we are able to do that. We have such a need,” he said, adding, “That’s my biggest fear, not being able to drive myself. Being able to do this for people is just phenomenal.”
Medical Mobility rides can be scheduled on weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. by calling RSVP Transportation Coordinator Angelica Kitsis at (603) 356-9331; at least 24-hour notice is requested.
Meals on Wheels is another RSVP program that helps people maintain their independence, making sure they have hot, nutritious meals as well as social interaction.
Annie Provenzano of Tamworth, who has volunteered with the program in her town, said: “I love so many things about the Meals on Wheels program — like the fact that there is a way that people who don’t get out of their house to get good food. But also I love to meet people and it’s a wellness check. It’s fundamental to maintain a connection with the community.”
Volunteers in the program deliver meals to older adults and those with disabilities. The mission is to help them to live at home for as long as possible.
Drivers deliver meals prepared at a number of sites around the county, including the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway and Ossipee Concerned Citizens in Center Ossipee. In addition, the RSVP website notes, the drivers provide daily “safety checks, resource information, and peace of mind for the participants and their loved ones.”
Volunteers are needed to drive for this program as well.
Meals on Wheels last year provided 81,790 meals to seniors from five different hubs in Carroll County, including the Gibson Center, Ossipee Concerned Citizens, Tamworth Community Nurse Association, Wolfeboro Meals on Wheels and Moultonborough-Sandwich Senior Meals.
Seavey said together medical transports and Meals on Wheels totaled over 100,000 miles and 8,000 hours of service last year.
The two programs together cost more than $60,000, a large chunk of the organization's $200,000 annual budget. Much of the money goes to reimburse volunteers for their gas and mileage.
Funding comes through grants, donations, appeals and various events like the Festival of Trees.
“It’s not an easy task. Basically, it’s grants and a lot of hard work,” said Seavey.
Seniors age 55 and older who are interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact RSVP, which can help them find a volunteer job they will enjoy. If they become RSVP volunteers, their hours can be counted as in-kind donations to match grant dollars and help with funding.
The two programs are only a part of what Carroll County RSVP does.
For more than 45 years, RSVP has been organizing hundreds of senior volunteers, who can be found donating their time to community service in libraries, hospitals, schools, nursing homes, information booths and non-profit activities around the county.
“I’ve never seen such lively people in my life,” said Kitsis, who moved to the Mount Washington Valley three years ago. “I’ve never seen such a helpful and generous community as this, and it’s really heartwarming. It’s what a New England community should be.”
Carroll County RSVP is located at 53 Technology Lane in Conway. Its mailing address is P.O. Box 1182, North Conway, NH 03860.
Call (603) 356-9331 or email info.ccrsvp@gmail.com for more information, to request a service or become a volunteer.
