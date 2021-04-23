BERLIN — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas recently held a virtual information session with the New Hampshire Funeral Directors Association to answer questions and raise awareness about the new COVID-19 funeral assistance program run through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Pappas is reminding Granite Staters that FEMA has now begun accepting applications for funeral assistance for Granite Staters who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19.
Rep. Pappas helped pass this program as part of the American Rescue Plan.
According to the Bryant Funeral Homes in Berlin, beginning in April, families that experienced the death of a loved one due to COVID-19 may be eligible for up to $9,000 in funeral assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Two pieces of legislation recently passed by Congress — the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — authorized FEMA to provide financial assistance to families that incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
“This has been an extraordinarily difficult year as hundreds of thousands of families throughout the country have unexpectedly had to plan a funeral when a loved one died of COVID-19,” said David Bryant. “While this assistance cannot take away their pain and grief, it will make a tremendous difference by enabling them to meaningfully honor the life of their loved one and lay them to rest with dignity.”
Funeral assistance is intended to assist with expenses for funeral and memorial services, and burial, interment or cremation. Applications began to be received on Monday, April 12, and will continue to be received Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. There is no deadline for applications. FEMA encourages families that may be eligible to start gathering the following documentation:
• An official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States. The death certificate must indicate the death “may have been caused by” or “was likely the result of” COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms. Similar phrases that indicate a high likelihood of COVID-19 are considered sufficient attribution.
• Funeral expense documents (e.g., receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that include the applicant’s name, the deceased individual’s name, the amount of funeral expenses and dates the funeral expenses were incurred.
• Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. Funeral assistance may not duplicate benefits received from prepaid burial or funeral insurance; financial assistance received from voluntary agencies; government programs or agencies; or other sources.
“It is important to note the last bullet point,” said Bryant. “Our understanding is that families who prepaid funeral or cremation expenses through a local funeral home are not eligible to total reimbursement, as those funds had been set aside in advance for the deceased’s arrangements. However, if family members incurred out-of-pocket expenses for items not prepaid or not fully covered at the time of death, those expenses may be eligible. It is also our understanding that if the deceased person was on Medicaid or another government assistance program at the time of death, expenses may not be reimbursable.”
If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicant(s). Applicants can also apply for assistance for more than one individual who died.
“FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance covers eligible expenses for the services you’ve already paid for when your loved one died,” said Bryant. “As we are now entering the spring and summer months, we have also begun scheduling services that had to be delayed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Families who opted to wait to hold services can also apply as those expenses may also be eligible.”
While families can apply for assistance at any time, if they do wish to have a memorial service when it is safe to do so, FEMA recommends waiting until after all services have been contracted to avoid the hassle of amending an initial application.
The FEMA website has complete information about eligibility requirements, documentation applicants will be required to provide, and how to start the application process. Go to fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance to learn more.
Following their initial call, families will be given instructions on how to securely send the necessary documentation to complete the application process.
