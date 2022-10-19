truck

According to Conway Police Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway, sustained life threatening injuries when this truck, driven by Harold Hill Jr. of Harrison, Maine collied with Conway Public Library early Thursday morning. (CONWAY POLICE PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — The trial of the driver who was indicted on charges he smashed into the Conway Public Library at a high rate of speed in March, causing the death of his passenger, is set for jury selection in June.

Harold Hill Jr., 32, originally was charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with the March 31 crash. A grand jury added manslaughter to the charges. He pleaded not guilty to the first two charges May 3 and not guilty to manslaughter in May.

