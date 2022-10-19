According to Conway Police Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway, sustained life threatening injuries when this truck, driven by Harold Hill Jr. of Harrison, Maine collied with Conway Public Library early Thursday morning. (CONWAY POLICE PHOTO)
OSSIPEE — The trial of the driver who was indicted on charges he smashed into the Conway Public Library at a high rate of speed in March, causing the death of his passenger, is set for jury selection in June.
Harold Hill Jr., 32, originally was charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with the March 31 crash. A grand jury added manslaughter to the charges. He pleaded not guilty to the first two charges May 3 and not guilty to manslaughter in May.
His passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway died April 1 as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.
On Wednesday, Hill, who is incarcerated in Carroll County Jail, appeared along with his defense attorney, Joseph E. Welsh of Exeter and prosecutor J. Garret Tynes in court to discuss scheduling of the case. Clerk of court Abigail Albee appeared briefly over a Webex connection.
The case had been handled by Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius but as she was recently rotated to Merrimack County, the case is now in the hands of new Carroll County Superior Court Judge Mark Attorri, who did not participate in Wednesday’s status conference.
“The proposal that you submitted yesterday, the judge has reviewed it, and he’s approved it,” said Albee, adding that she understands the parties are looking for a trial date.
“The judge is wondering, based on him approving the order from yesterday, do you need to see him? Are you OK with us just sorting out a trial date?” she asked.
Tynes and Welsh agreed that Attorri did not need to attend Wednesday’s conference.
Albee said she had an opening for jury selection on June 20 and a final pretrial date of May 25. Both Welsh and Tynes agreed to those dates.
Then Albee asked how long they thought the trial would last. The attorneys replied five days or more.
“At least a full week and may bleed into a second week,” said Welsh.
Albee then asked if the parties wanted a “view.” A view is when the judge and jury tour the scene of the incident that led to the trial.
Welsh wasn’t interested. Tynes asked that the court “reserve that right” for him so he could decide later.
Albee said adding a view would add an extra day to the trial. She then said of the trial length, “So, I’ll just think of it as seven days minimum.”
Wednesday, she told the Sun the trial has been scheduled for June 21-23 and June 26-30.
The proposed scheduling order has a series of deadlines along the way. As examples, the prosecution is to provide discovery by Dec. 1. The deadline for the state’s witness list is Jan. 15, 2023, and the defenses’ is Feb. 15, 2023.
