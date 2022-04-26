DOVER— On Tuesday at approximately 5:30 a.m., troopers from New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks, responded to the report of a two-vehicle collision on Route 16 South near mile marker 4.8. Subsequent 911 callers said a third vehicle was involved and a subject was lying in the roadway.
Personnel from the Dover Fire Department and New Hampshire Department of Transportation were also dispatched to the call.
Upon arrival, it was determined that a 2000 Volvo sedan operated by Thomas Fuller, 26, of Kittery, Maine, and a 2013 Nissan Sentra, operated by Kyla Morgan, 38, of Barrington were traveling southbound from the Dover Toll Plaza. They were parallel to one another in adjacent travel lanes.
After continuing underneath the Route 4 overpass, the Nissan encroached into the travel lane of the Volvo, which caused both operators to take evasive steering actions. These actions led to both Fuller and Morgan losing control of their vehicles.
The Volvo deviated from the right side of the roadway and came to a stop on the Exit 6 Southbound on-ramp. The Nissan continued in the opposing direction and collided with a concrete barrier along the median-side of the roadway. After striking the barrier, the Nissan became disabled in a perpendicular fashion, across the travel lane of the roadway.
After this initial crash, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 operated by Mark Sweeney, 48, of Farmington was traveling southbound in the left lane. The truck struck the rear end of the Nissan. This second impact resulted in additional trauma to both Morgan and the Nissan.
It also resulted in Morgan’s separation from her vehicle. Although lifesaving efforts were rendered, Morgan was pronounced deceased on scene.
Preliminary investigation indicates that distraction by an electronic device may have contributed to start of this incident; however, all aspects remain under investigation.
State Police are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the incident contact Trooper Gary Wood at Gary.J.Woodjr@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at (603) 223-4381.
