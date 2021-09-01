DENMARK, Maine — The reward for information leading to the remains of a missing Denmark man has been upped to $20,000 due to a donation of an anonymous Bridgton business woman, the Maine Department of Safety announced Monday.
Torres was last seen on South Street in Biddeford on the night of Friday, May 21, 1999. He was 21. Torres grew up in Denmark.
"Investigators from the Maine State Police believe foul play was involved. Detectives have been following and developing leads for more than 20 years," said the Department of Safety in a news release. "Angel’s parents have spent more than two decades keeping their son’s memory alive and pleading for answers. 'Someone somewhere knows where our son is,” said Ramona and Narciso Torres.'"
Recently, the Torreses learned a local business owner had provided a $3,500 donation that will increase the reward in their son’s case to $20,000.
“It’s great,” Ramona said by phone Monday. “It happened so quickly. A very, very kind young woman raised the reward to $20,000. I asked her, ‘Why are you doing this?’ She said she has been following the story for a long time. I’m so grateful that she would offer to do this out of the goodness of her heart.”
She added: "Angel has been gone longer than he lived. It's been 22 years and he was 21 when he went missing. All we want is some closure."
Maine State Police say the man Torres was with at the time of his disappearance, Jay Carney, their key witness in Angel’s case, died in 2015 of a drug overdose. Police believe Carney died without telling investigators the whole story about what happened that night.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Maine State Police at Maine State Police, Major Crimes Unit-South, One Game Farm Rd, Gray, ME. 04039 1-800-228-0857 (In State); (207)624-7076 (Out of State); (207)657-5748 (Fax)
“Maine State Police detectives are interested in talking to anyone who has more information about Angel’s disappearance,'' said Lt. Scott Gosselin of Major Crimes Unit — Southern Maine. “We are confident that the right information from courageous people in the community is very likely to help us bring a successful resolution for the Torres family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.