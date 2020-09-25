FRYEBURG, Maine — Just hours before Fryeburg Academy was scheduled to host its first sports event since last February — a cross-country running meet at Stark’s Hill — Gov. Janet Mills’ office and the Maine CDC recategorized Oxford County from a “green” to “yellow” designation due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, which means sports and after-school activities are suspended until at least next Friday, Oct. 2.
The state gives weekly designations with green being the best, yellow in the middle and red is the worst. Yellow indicates “a moderate level of community risk,” says the Maine CDC. All other Maine counties besides Oxford and York (which is also yellow) remain green.
Fryeburg Academy Head of School Erin Mayo shared the news Friday afternoon in an email to students and their families.
“The notice we received indicates that this action results from a ‘rapid and significant increases in COVID-19 prevalence. The rate of new cases per 10,000 residents over the last two weeks jumped from 4.66 cases to 10.69 cases, a two-week positivity rate increase from 1.6 to 2.1 percent,’” Mayo wrote.
She added: “The change in designation will not affect our current instructional model, which is a blend of in-person and remote learning. However, we are required to eliminate after-school extracurricular activities and athletics. Unfortunately, therefore, the competitions scheduled for this afternoon and weekend must be canceled until further notice.”
Sue Thurston, athletic director for Fryeburg Academy, and her fall coaching staff met with their athletes Friday afternoon to share the news.
“There will be no practice until further notice,” Thurston said. “Fortunately, it’s not us. Unfortunately, we have to wait until next Friday, that’s when things will be reassessed.”
Thurston urged the Raiders to maintain their training regiments and hope for good news. “If we get the news, we are good to go at noon on Friday, (and) we will be playing Friday night,” she said.
Though located in Oxford County, Fryeburg plays almost exclusively against Androscoggin County-based schools.
Laura Ayer, director of communications for the academy, stated in a release issued Friday that Androscoggin County (an increase from 3.79 to 6.37) continues to be monitored by the DOE and Maine CDC for increased transmission rates.
The academy, she said, will continue with its planned hybrid model with Wednesdays designated as a remote-learning day.
In its campus operations, the Academy will continue to follow the Department of Education and the Maine CDC’s policies and procedures. Social distancing protocols, masking, and disinfecting measures will continue to be in place.”
Mayo said the FA administration will “be in continuous communication with the Maine Principle’s Association and the Maine Department of Education to determine when these activities may resume.
The Maine CDC will re-evaluate Oxford County’s transmission risk status in one week’s time.”
Oxford County cases per 10,000 people is three times higher than the state average, according to WMTW-Channel 8.
“Most of the outbreak activity remains concentrated in the Sanford and Springvale area, but a number of new cases in York County are not readily traced to known outbreaks, suggesting increasing community transmission, officials said,” WMTW and WCSH-Channel 6 reported Friday.
Maine DOE and Health and Human Services in July adopted a three-color coding system to help districts plan.
Here is how the color designation works: Green indicates “relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures.”
Yellow indicates an “elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time.”
Red indicates a “high risk of COVID-19 spread. In-person instruction is not advised.”
Aside from hosting a cross-country meet, the Raiders had been scheduled to travel to Hiram, Maine to play girls soccer against Sacopee Valley on Friday night and host Sacopee Valley on Saturday morning for boys’ varsity and junior varsity soccer matches.
Thurston shared the news on the Fryeburg Athletics Facebook page with one word: “UGGGGGGG!!!!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.