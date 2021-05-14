CONWAY — One of the most expansive projects to come before the Conway Planning Board in years is Ridgeline Communities, being developed by Continuum Health Services of Lewiston, Maine, founded and owned by Joe Hogan of Standish, Maine.
Project manager Mike Black said his local team of engineers have been working closely over the past four years with Bayard Kennett of the Kennett Co. and town officials, including Town Planner Tom Irving and Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli.
“We are very excited about this project as we feel that we will be offering a lot to many different groups and ages, and meeting several needs in the valley for care and housing,” said Black.
The Ridgeline project as proposed consists of:
• A two-story, 28,000-square-foot Hogan Medical Office Building, named after the project owner, to be accessed via a new road to be built across from the entrance to Redstone Village.
Project consultant Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of North Conway said Continuum is purchasing the former Daly home for the entrance road and that the former Daly home will be razed but not the former store for the Redstone quarry, of late a graphics building.
• A single-story 10,000-square-foot Hogan Specialty Medical Office Building on the same parcel.
• An adjacent 84,000-square-foot, two-story building for assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing.
• A 5,500-square-foot, one-story child-care facility.
The project also proposes a combination of 12 duplex cottages and nine single-family cottages marketed and sold to those age 55 and up.
Each will total up to 1,400 square feet and will be located off a yet to be built road, Bonita’s Way, that will go from Route 302 and head south and southwesterly toward Eagle’s Way, terminating close to Kennett High’s athletic fields.
Then, on two separate parcels, 44 small cottages measuring 400 square feet each will be built, with no age restrictions and no short-term rentals allowed. They are intended to help alleviate the shortage of workforce housing, said Bergeron and Black, and will be offered for sale and rent.
• A service road on the right going to the Pine Hill water tank will be upgraded and lead to two large, four-story condominium buildings, with the lowermost story being used for parking.
The first will house 62 condominium units and the second 86 units. The buildings would measure 27,200 square feet and 42,500 square feet.
• A two-building complex at Eagle’s Way and Route 302 will consist of a 4,200-square-foot bank and 1,500-square-foot food service establishment.
“Having the community forest next to us is a great asset,” said Black.
“This is a very active community. We have been working very hard with the people in Conway, such as with Chris Meier of the MWV Trails Association and the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust on the trail layouts near our property and with our local team of engineers, HEB and Shawn Bergeron and Jones, and our main engineers, Beech of Stratham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.