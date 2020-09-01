FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin allegedly lied to a Maine state trooper in 2018 and as a result could not be a credible witness in court, the Bangor Daily News reported Aug. 21, quoting a local district attorney.
Potvin, who became chief in 2014, tendered his resignation last Friday, effective July 31.
It followed a complaint filed against him by the police union (Teamsters Local 340) in March, and his being placed on paid administrative leave May 18. Since that date Fryeburg Police Lt. Mike McAllister has been serving as acting chief.
An Aug. 21 story by Bangor Daily News reporter Callie Ferguson, “Fryeburg police chief who resigned lied to investigators, documents show,” said a police report stemming from a 2018 domestic violence complaint showed Potvin lied to a state trooper.
She adds that the DA believed that created a credibility issue for Potvin.
“The victim had been at Potvin’s house before she was allegedly assaulted by her ex-husband, but Potvin repeatedly told the trooper he had been home alone,” wrote Ferguson.
“The chief later admitted to the officer that he hadn’t been honest because ‘he did not want his name tied up in this investigation,’ according to the police report. He had also been drinking and driving that night, he reportedly told the trooper, who captured the exchange on his cruiser’s dash cam. Potvin believed his prior comments about the woman were ‘off the record,’ according to the police report.”
Ferguson said prosecutors must turn over potentially exculpatory information — so-called Giglio material, named after a Supreme Court case — to the defense. Ferguson wrote that a Giglio impairment can end a police officer’s career.
‘We believed there was a Giglio issue,’ Ferguson quoted Oxford County District Attorney Andrew Robinson as saying.
Repeated calls to Robinson were not returned at press time.
The Sun spoke to the defendant in the domestic violence case. He said when his attorney in January of 2019 sought from prosecutors whether there was Giglio material in the case, they “never got a straight answer.”
Ferguson said Potvin lied to state police but that was not the reason why Potvin stepped down and that his departure was due to another “instance of alleged misconduct.”
Fryeburg Town Manager Katie Haley told the Sun on Monday there were no “disciplinary documentation” in Potvin’s personnel file related to the 2018 incident.
Teamsters Local 340 Business Agent Traci St. Clair in early July told the Sun she wanted the public to put pressure on Fryeburg town officials and said that the union took its complaint to outside agencies (which she declined to identify).
About the Bangor story, she said: “It’s been widely speculated that Joshua Potvin had been Giglio impaired but never confirmed. We are disheartened that the town did not do anything about it in 2018 and still felt he was leadership worthy.”
St. Clair said even if the town wasn’t aware of the impairment, it would have known about the situation leading up to it.
The Sun asked selectmen and Haley why nothing was done about Potvin back in 2018. Hailey on Tuesday repeated that “there is no record within the town related to a Giglio impairment.”
Haley did provide invoices for HR Maine Consulting of Yarmouth, which did an investigation into Potvin in April and May. It gave its final report to the town on or around May 17 and had a call with Haley on May 21.
Haley confirmed Bangor Daily News reporting that Potvin left with $27,500 for wages, benefits and attorney’s fees.
On Monday, Sun reached out to Potvin’s attorney, Jonathan Goodman of Troubh Heisler in Portland, who had said Potvin has gotten a new job in the private sector. He declined to discuss Potvin’s situation in detail.
“Josh is looking to move on with his private life, and he wishes to thank the citizens who supported him during his time as chief,” said Goodman.
An anonymous caller last Friday suggested to the Sun that discord in the police department about officer pay was a motivator for the complaint against Potvin and that a reporter should ask the union about that.
On Monday, St. Clair denied the caller’s theory.
“I do know at one point that was (Potvin’s) sort of battle cry. He was making claims publicly that he was under investigation because he didn’t pay the officers correctly,” said St. Clair. “That is absolutely not true. That was not what the complaint was about.”
She said the union contract that expired June 30 had a pay scale based on experience and rank. Under the contract, a sergeant could be paid less than a 20-year patrol officer.
St. Clair said that the town has been paying officers per the contract, and that means two patrol officers were being paid more than the sergeant.
St. Clair said Potvin became angry when she told Haley about the issue with the contract and she alleged that Potvin didn’t want the contract to be changed. Ultimately, the issue was resolved through negotiations.
