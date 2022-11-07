CONWAY — It is time to vote.
The political fliers, TV commercials, online ads, phone calls and signs (89 of them from Hurricane Mountain Road to the Bartlett Village on Route 302) are coming to an end. It’s make-up-your-mind time.
New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan expects a record voter turnout for Tuesday's midterm general election.
“I’m predicting 591,000 votes will be cast,” Scanlan told the Sun last Friday. “This will surpass the previous record of four years ago when we had 580,000 (ballots counted).”
He added: “Setting a new voter record is always a good thing.”
Two races attracting national attention — U.S. Senate and U.S. representative in the 1st Congressional District — have gotten tight in recent days.
According to St. Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics poll released last Tuesday, Republican Don Bolduc held a 1-point advantage over Democrat incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan among surveyed voters, 48-47 percent. Back in September, the institute's poll showed Bolduc trailing Hassan by 6 points.
On Sunday, the University of New Hampshire Survey Center's Granite State Poll, said the Hassan-Bolduc matchup is "too close to call," according to their survey of 2,257 Granite State Panel members who completed the survey online between Nov. 2-6. The respondents were 49 percent men and 51 percent women.
The survey center said Hassan is in "a statistical tie" with Bolduc, with 50 percent of voters saying they would vote for Hassan, 48 percent for Libertarian Jeremy Kauffman, 1 percent for another candidate, and 1 percent undecided.
If this race were just about war chests, Hassan would have run away with it. Bolduc’s campaign raised $2.2 million and spent $1.9 million. In October, Mitch McConnell's super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, canceled $5.6 million in ads for Bolduc two weeks after the National Republican Senatorial Committee canceled its television reservations in the state.
Hassan’s campaign raised $38.2 million and spent $36 million in this race.
The race between U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) and Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt has also been called a "dead heat," by the UNH Survey Center, whose survey found 50 percent support for Pappas, 49 percent for Leavitt and 1 percent undecided.
RealClearPolitics last Tuesday moved the race from "tossup" to "leans GOP." But other polls pointed to a narrow win for the Democrat. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll, released Tuesday, had Leavitt leading Pappas 51-45 percent among likely voters.
Not all the news last week was good for Leavitt. End Citizens United last Friday filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against her, saying her campaign “reported $150,000 in contributions that exceed campaign finance limits. The campaign has not refunded any of these contributions.”
“Karoline Leavitt continues to prove she’ll do whatever it takes to win this race, even if it means breaking the law,” said End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller.
Bolduc and Leavitt have long maintained that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election instead of Joe Biden, but neither when asked provided any proof to indicate Biden did not legally win the presidency.
During last Thursday’s debate on WMUR-Channel 9, debate moderator Adam Sexton, asked Leavitt point-blank: “Do you believe Donald Trump is telling the truth when he says the 2020 election was stolen from him? Yes or no?”
In response, she said, “I’ve been very clear on my position as this as you know, Adam, on this issue, I believe there were irregularities in the 2020 election. I talked to voters single day who feel the same and continue to stand for election integrity at the state and local level to ensure that every citizen in this state is voting once on Election Day.”
Sexton then repeated the question, and Leavitt replied, “I believe voters every single day when they express their concerns over election integrity. I have voters in this district who tell me 'I want to vote for you, but I’m not sure it will count.'”
Meanwhile voters in Albany, Jackson and Sandwich won't be deciding the Pappas-Leavitt outcome. They were moved from the 1st Congressional District to the 2nd in the spring. They’ll decide the race between U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-Hopkinton), who is seeking a sixth term, and Robert Burns (R-Bedford), a businessman running an aggressively pro-Trump campaign. Kuster led Burns 50-42 percent in last week’s St. Anselm poll.
In state elections, Gov. Chris Sununu might be the surest bet on the ballot. The popular Republican in the final Emerson College Poll, released Friday, shows him with a 57-36 percent lead over Democratic challenger state Sen. Tom Sherman.
“Sununu enjoys near universal support among Republicans and holds a commanding lead among Independents,” a recent University of New Hampshire Granite State poll stated. “A majority of New Hampshire adults continue to approve of Sununu's job performance.
Further down the ballot are more contested races. Hoping to unseat District 1 Executive Council incumbent Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) is challenger Dana Hilliard (D-Somersworth).
In the District 3 state Senate race ncumbent Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) faces a challenge from state Rep. Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield).
In the District 1 state House race (represents Conway and has three seats), Democratic incumbents Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock and Republican incumbent Karen Umberger(D-Conway) will face challenges from Republicans Mike DiGregorio and Frank McCarthy and Democrat David Paige.
Running in state House District 2 (two seats, represents Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson and Sandwich) are Daniel Bacon (R-Chatham); incumbents Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) and Chris McAleer (D-Jackson), and former state Rep. Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett).
District 3 (two seats, represents Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth) are incumbent Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough), Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough), Peaco Todd (D-Tamworth) and Gabrielle Watson (D-Tamworth).
District 4 (two seats, represents Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom and Wakefield) has incumbent Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield) facing Mike Belcher (R-Wakefield), Max Gehring (D-Wakefield) and Knute Ogren (D-Effingham).
District 5 (one seat in Ossipee) pits incumbent Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee) against Patricia Pustell (D-Ossipee).
District 6, (two seats representing Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro) has Carrie Duran (D-Wolfeboro), incumbent John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro); Gogi Millner (D-Wolfeboro) and Katy Peternel (R-Wolfeboro) on the ballot.
District 7 (one seat,r epresents Ossipee, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro) sees Bobbi Boudman (D-Wolfeboro) challenging incumbent Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro).
District 8 (two seats, represents Tamworth, Eaton, Freedom and Madison) has Michael Costable, Jr. (R-Freedom); incumbent Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom); incumbent Mark McConkey (R-Freedom); and Sandra Ringelstein (D-Moultonborough).
The District 1 Carroll County Commissioner race is between Adam Heard (D-Sandwich) and incumbent Terry McCarthy (R-Conway).
District 3 Carroll County Commissioner is incumbent Matt Plache (R-Wolfeboro) vs. Theresa Swanick (D-Effingham).
For Carroll County Register of Probate, Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location) is hoping to unseat incumbent Meg Lavender (R-Bartlett).
Conway voters will cast their ballots today at the town garage in Center Conway, located behind the Center Conway Fire Station from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bartlett and Hale’s Location residents will cast their ballots at the Bartlett Town Hall in Intervale from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bartlett Town Clerk Cheryl Nealley said the plan is for Bartlett voters to enter through the rear of the building and exit out the front door, while Hale’s Location voters will enter through the front and vote in the map room next to Nealley’s office.
Registered voters need to produce a photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID, etc.).
If registering to vote at the polls, you must bring documents to prove identity, age, citizenship and domicile. driver's license or non-driver ID from any state establishes identity and age. A birth certificate, U.S. passport or passcard or naturalization document satisfies proof of citizenship.
If you don't have these documents, you can sign a Qualified Voter Affidavit under oath in front of an election official.
Note: Due to early press deadlines and greater polling place restrictions this year, complete election results will not appear in print until Thursday's edition; however, we will be posting local results live on our website, conwaydailysun.com, and our Facebook page as they come in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.