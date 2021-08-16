EFFINGHAM — Improvements and repairs to the Snow Road Bridge were completed on Aug. 7.
Snow Road intersects with Route 153 to the north and runs southeast to Colcord Hill Road. The bridge lies on the only access road to the town’s recycling and solid-waste facilities.
“This bridge has been a long time coming,” said selectmen’s chairChuck Fuller. “Thanks to the focused efforts by former Selectman Chairperson Mike Cahalane, the bridge was designed, permitted, installation independently overseen by HEB Engineers, North Conway, matched by a $250,000 USDA grant and the project will come in under budget. Mike deserves the lion’s share of credit.”
The grant was awarded by the USDA Rural Development Agency’s Community Facilities Grants program. As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) has helped to secure and boost funding for this program at the USDA each year in government legislation.
