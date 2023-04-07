Effingham Recount 4723

Effingham Deputy Town Clerk Barbara Savage hands ballots to Town Moderator Jim Pittman during a recount of the town clerk's race Friday morning at town hall. The winner, Allen Curtis is seated at right. In front of him is incumbent clerk Bethany Bouchard, who was defeated. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

EFFINGHAM — A recount Friday morning changed nothing in the race for town clerk/tax collector between challenger Allen Curtis and incumbent Bethany Bouchard.

Curtis had defeated Bouchard by four votes, 163-159, at the town elections held March 28.

