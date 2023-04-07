EFFINGHAM — A recount Friday morning changed nothing in the race for town clerk/tax collector between challenger Allen Curtis and incumbent Bethany Bouchard.
Curtis had defeated Bouchard by four votes, 163-159, at the town elections held March 28.
EFFINGHAM — A recount Friday morning changed nothing in the race for town clerk/tax collector between challenger Allen Curtis and incumbent Bethany Bouchard.
Curtis had defeated Bouchard by four votes, 163-159, at the town elections held March 28.
Bouchard requested the recount March 31.
The recount took place at 10 a.m. at the town hall at 68 School St. It was open to the public.
Doing the recount were Town Moderator Jim Pittman, Deputy Town Clerk Barbara Savage and selectmen Lenny Espie, Chuck Fuller and Chris Seamans, with help from supervisor of the checklist Carol Pfister.
Bouchard and Curtis watched at the table. About a dozen people also observed.
“Mr. Curtis, we confirmed you prevailed in the election,” said Pittman.
Curtis will be sworn in in coming days after auditors finish their work with the town books, Pittman told the Sun.
“I’m happy with the outcome and will accept the position,” said Curtis.
“The process was well-organized and handled professionally. Thank you to everyone for your support.”
There is a five-day period in which anyone aggrieved by the recount may file an appeal with the Superior Court.
Meanwhile, the planning board met Thursday to discuss the fact that David and Victoria Garceau, who were elected to three-year seats on the town zoning board and planning board, respectively, declined to take the positions.
The planning board promoted Gary Jewell, who was an alternate, to a full member of the board to fill the Victoria Garceau’s seat.
The board is seeking volunteers to be alternates.
Goran Romanovic was appointed as a member of the ZBA to fill David Garceau’s seat.
The planning board also were to hold a continuation of a public hearing on the Meena gas station proposal. The station, proposed at the site of the former Boyle’s Market, is controversial because environmentalists say it’s located in a sensitive area over the Ossipee aquifer.
But planning board members said they could not discuss Meena because the proposal is tied up in Carroll County Superior Court.
Last September, Green Mountain Conservation Group, Ossipee Lake Alliance, William Bartoswicz and Tammy McPherson sued, filing a petition of certiorari asking Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius to review the planning board’s decision to allow Meena to proceed without having to get a special-use permit.
Ignatius stayed the planning board review of the proposal until after the suit is settled. Ignatius is no longer sitting on Carroll County Superior’s bench.
Judge Elizabeth Leonard of Belknap County Superior Court took over the case and twice ruled in favor of the town and Meena.
She denied the environmentalists reconsideration last month. Green Mountain et al.’s window of opportunity to appeal to the state Supreme Court expires April 14.
Planning board members continued Meena to their May 4 meeting, but chairman George Bull said that he’d like to pick another date so the meeting can be moved to the elementary school, which can accommodate more members of the public than the relatively small municipal building.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.