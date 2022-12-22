CONWAY — After hearing about safety concerns from Echo Acres residents, selectmen on Tuesday directed staff to pursue closing Route 16 access to Dunkin Donuts and 99 Restaurant in North Conway.
Echo Acres Road, a residential neighborhood containing about 40 households that ends in a cul-de-sac, is located between the above-mentioned businesses on the west side of Route 16, directly across from AutoZone.
The road is sandwiched between Dunkin Donuts to the north and 99 Restaurant to the south, both of which have access from the road.
Echo Acres Association President John Dion and treasurer Adam Leiser told selectmen that drivers are making “illegal” left turns into those properties from northbound traffic, which creates a safety hazard.
“Somebody’s going to die in that intersection,” said Leiser. “It’s just a matter of when it’s going to be.”
Dion said most of the issue is the cars turning north into the Dunkin Donuts, which causes “real havoc.” Dion and Leiser said due to the congestion, heading north out of Echo Acres has become nearly impossible.
The access those two businesses have onto Route 16 aren’t designed to have northbound left turns.
Town Manager John Eastman was taken aback to learn that the Dunkin Donuts entrance is for southbound vehicles only.
“I’ve been doing something illegal, and I didn’t know it,” said Eastman.
The residents said signage stating that fact is in a place that makes it easy to miss. The residents said the signage should face south
Selectman John Colbath said the middle lane is nicknamed “suicide strip.”
Selectman Steve Porter said the road is state-owned and he’s been advocating for a traffic study concerning the heavy North Conway traffic, which is why the town is looking at a moratorium on hotel construction.
“I don’t necessarily agree with ... what the state of New Hampshire does with their engineering studies and how they do curb cuts,” said Porter.
“I laugh every time I drive by (Dunkin Donuts),” he added. “To take your vehicle and contort it the way (coffee-seeking drivers) contort it to get that cup of coffee at 8 o’clock or 6 o’clock in the morning is kind of comical.”
Leiser suggested moving the signs so they could be seen more easily but Porter, Colbath and Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said they didn’t think signage would help.
“If you relocated the sign, enlarge it by three, lit it up and made it neon, they’re still going to make the turn,” said DegliAngeli. “Why? Because they can. And that’s the way it is.”
Colbath quipped, “I wouldn’t play chicken with those people needing caffeine.”
DegliAngeli said the 99 and Dunkin Donuts’ entrances are poorly designed. He said closing the access onto Route 16 would constitute a “taking” and the property owners would have to be compensated.
He noted that he met with state officials about the matter two weeks ago, and the officials said if the town of Conway wants to do something, it has to do the work.
The traffic lines got worse during the pandemic and backed up into the highways.
“We have pictures of southbound Route 16 as the queue to Dunkin Donuts,” said DegliAngeli.
He said according to police, there have been no crashes at Echo Acres but a “significant” number by Dunkin and 99.
Police Chief Chris Mattei said Thursday, “From January of 2012 to year to date we have had 15 accidents on Route 16 at Dunkin Donuts. No accidents at 99 or Echo Acres. We have one recorded accident since January of 2021.”
If Conway closed the businesses’ access on Route 16, the town would have to compensate them. DegliAngeli said in that case, Echo Acres Road would become much busier.
Dion said that Dunkin Donuts and 99 have been great neighbors despite the issue with their drives.
DegliAngeli said the town has been in communication with Dunkin Donuts’ property owner Brian Fram about possible changes to the drive-thru, and Fram was not keen on closing the Route 16 access point.
“Once this room (selectmen) decides what they think is the best course of action, staff will take it to the state,” said DegliAngeli. “Can’t say we can make something happen but at least they will get back to us.”
Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services said the owner of the Dunkin Donuts’ property is a client of his and (Fram) plans to meet with the town soon.
DegliAngeli said it would be “reasonable” for selectmen to make a motion to direct staff to pursue the closing the Route 16 access at 99 and Dunkin Donuts. This essentially,means the town will ask the state for its opinion of the situation. Selectman Carl Thibodeau and Colbath said the signage should be modified. Thibodeau was unaware one can’t turn left into the 99 Restaurant.
“I use that entrance every time I’ve been to 99, which is often, for the past 10 years,” said Thibodeau. “I didn’t even know it.”
