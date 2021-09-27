EATON — At their meeting on Sept. 23, the Zoning Board of Adjustment denied a special exception to the owners of the Inn at Crystal Lake in Eaton, who sought to turn a barn near their home into a wedding venue.
Robert Barker and Timothy Ostendorf, who own the inn, seek to turn an old barn on their 64-acre property into a wedding reception venue.
After being denied last year, they sued the zoning board.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ordered the ZBA to rehear the proposal. It was denied again by the ZBA last Thursday.
Barker and Ostendorf were represented by Jeremy Eggleton of Orr & Reno in Concord, while the town was represented by Diane Gorrow of Soule, Leslie, Kidder, Sayward & Loughman, PLLC in Salem.
"We are regrouping with our attorney, Jeremy Eggleton, to see what our next steps are, although we have a few options to potentially continue with our plan," said Ostendorf, who added they eager to get a fruit farm going as they have 3 acres of wild blueberries, eight apple trees, four pear trees and quite a large Concord grape arbor.
He also provided a general comment about his reaction to the ZBA.
"It is quite a slap in the face from the town of Eaton after 20 years. But apparently everyone is content in their white, privileged, little bubble," Ostendorf.
"So sad to find out what we thought was a progressive and supportive town, is just another community of mostly retired, narrow-minded people," he added.
Barker and Ostendorf’s home is on Cold Brook Road in Freedom and their barn is across the road, just over the town line in Eaton, where the dirt road is known as Towle Hill Road.
On March 2, 2020, the zoning board denied the innkeepers’ motion for rehearing despite the fact the couple had new noise and traffic studies done to address issues brought up in January, 2020.
The zoning board argued that the innkeepers should have addressed the traffic and noise in January and that the board made no errors.
But Ignatius said the couple should be able to present their sound and traffic data and ordered a rehearing.
The hearing took over four hours on Sept. 20. The experts said the wedding venue's effect on the road and neighborhood would be negligible. However, residents fretted that having events there could lead to more car accidents, dust and noise.
Present both Sept. 20 and 23 were the ZBA's chairman Steve Larson, Vice Chair Carol Mayhofer, members Megan Hoffer and Robert Malvesta, and alternate Pamela Burns.
Residents' concerns about wedding guests driving while intoxicated and rowdy behavior seemed to resonate with Mayhofer.
"(There's) not just a small chance of drunken problems but very probable chance of having issues with drunks — not only drunks on the road, leaving the venue, but issues that could happen there when when they're trying to say 'OK, you have got to shut down at 10 o'clock," said Mayhofer.
"So, that was a real eye opener for me as a potential what's to happen in that very quiet neighborhood where there's nothing going on after 9 o'clock at night and here you have the potential for huge, huge issues," she said.
Hoffer noted that if there was an emergency on the road, the issue would also be there is poor cellphone reception and a lack of a police presence. Eaton relies on the Carroll County Sheriff's Office for police coverage.
Other concerns raised by the board included the ability of the applicants to obscure the business activity at the venue. The couple said that they would hide the porta-potties behind the barn, there would be no outside tents, or outside music or food service. Instead, pre-cooked food would be brought to the barn by caterers or the applicants themselves. Music would be inside the barn.
"It's not like we're going to have a bus outside idling in order to supply power to the rock band on the inside," said Jeremy Eggleton of Orr & Reno in Concord.
Larson asked how the applicants could hold a wedding there without any "external evidence" except a sign, as the ordinance seems to require.
Eggleton encouraged the board not to read the ordinance too narrowly.
"Unless the town is prepared to shut down all the businesses, all the contractors and plumbers, who park their stuff in their yards, then I think you need to square that (requirement) with the reality of the situation," said Eggleton.
To earn a special exception, the applicants had to meet the following criteria.
A. A Home Business shall be carried on by residents of the premises. A Home Business may have employees who do not live on the premises.
B. It shall be clearly secondary to the use of the premises for dwelling purposes and will not alter the character of the neighborhood or reduce the value of any surrounding property.
C. It shall result in no external evidence of the enterprise except for a permitted sign and shall not have an adverse effect on the environment or the surrounding properties as a result of noise, odors, smoke, dust, lights, soil, water or air pollution, excessive increases in traffic or in parking requirements, or as a result of other nuisances.
D. It shall have no outdoor display of goods, and no outdoor storage of materials or equipment unless screened from roads and surrounding properties by natural or structural means to such an extent and in such a manner as may be specifically required and approved by the Board of Adjustment.
E. The residence or accessory buildings shall not provide window displays or other characteristics or features normally associated with commercial use.
F. There shall be no change in the exterior appearance of the residence or other structures on the property as a result of the use, unless specifically approved or required by the Board of Adjustment.
Over the course of an hour Sept. 23, the ZBA discussed each of the criteria. The board held only one vote at the end of the discussion, and by show of hands they unanimously denied the special exception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.