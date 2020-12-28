EATON — In a Christmas Eve scene fit for a movie, perhaps as many as 50 locals donning masks gathered at the Little White Church at 5 p.m. to listen to the church bell chime for the first time since 2018, the last year it rang before the badly-deteriorated church's spire was taken down.
The church is a non-denominational, non-profit organization governed by a board of local volunteers, officers and trustees and is 141 years old.
Problems with the steeple began in November 2018 with peeling paint. The following spring, water leaks were noticed in the sanctuary. Further investigation revealed the steeple’s main support poles had rotted up to 90 percent and the spire was removed in spring of 2019.
Thomas Costello led the repair team. His goal had been to finish the work by Christmas, and he was successful. Costello, a long-time resident of Eaton, is a former church president and organizer of the annual Christmas pageant.
The board of trustees includes Acting President Ele Border, Secretary Sandra Thoms, Treasurer Joyce Blue, along with board members Dick Brisbois, Dana Cunningham, Barbara Holmes, Debra Callis and Holly Fortin. The position of vice president is presently vacant.
Moments before the bell-ringing, Border addressed the crowd and thanked those in attendance.
"The bell went in yesterday so it was right down to the wire," said Border, thanking the carpentry. "They have been working really hard for over a year now."
Border also gave credit to the "awesome fundraising team" of Blue and Cunningham and the rest of the board. Over the summer, Blue said Blue said that the goal for the steeple project was to raise $165,000 to cover any overages that might occur.
Blue was given the honor of ringing the bell which dates back to 1904. After Blue, a number of board and community members got to give it a ring by pulling on a rope in the vestibule. The Sun Monday asked Blue what she felt as she pulled the rope.
"Oh, and grateful! I felt very grateful," said Blue.
Blue explained that her mother in law, Shirley Snow Blue, rang that bell every day the Iran hostage situation was unfolding from Nov 4, 1979 – Jan 20, 1981. She rang it once for each hostage (52 Americans were taken), always at the time of day they were taken because Snow Blue had a cousin who was among the hostages, William Royer. Royer returned home safely. Both of Blue's children were married there, as were many of her other family members.
After Border spoke and the bell ringing commenced, Candace Maher played songs like "Joy to the World" on the accordion. She missed the steeple. "It's great to have it back," she said.
Among the bell ringers was nine-year-old Brian Quint and his great, great grandfather Reverend James Thornton Lodge started the Christmas Eve service in Eaton in a barn at Rock House Mountain Farm Inn in 1946, said his mother September Quint.
"I'm so happy we came down," said September Quint. "It's very special."
Asked how it felt to ring the bell, Brian quint simply said, "good!"
Costello said at the bell-ringing his project still has a "small punch list" of items to finish such as taking down staging. It feels "very, very good" to basically be done. Costello said the steeple was rebuilt in such away to keep the weather out and he predicts it will last a long time.
"We are happy to have it completed for Christmas," said Costello who said the work was "a labor of love" and a learning experience.
Costello is hardly the only person to work on the project. Others who helped included his son, Aidan, nephew Ian, Patrick Shea of Chocorua and David Condoulis of Eaton. Costello added Jay O'Brien, a coppersmith from Brownfield, Maine, came out of retirement to help. O'Brien started with the roof and "was having so much fun" he stayed for the spire, said Costello.
Costello gave special thanks to Barry Packard of Over All Crane Service in Conway for donating heavy lifts, to Logan Irving of Conway and Dick Fortin of Eaton for use of their sawmills and lumber donation, and Jeremy Johnson of MetalKaft in Fryeburg, Maine, for allowing use of his sheet metal brake.
Cunningham, who was among the bell ringers and a professional pianist sent the Sun an email comment about the Christmas eve ceremony.
"Refurbished, gleaming, and chiming crisply, it rang audibly throughout much of Eaton," said Cunningham. "Many were brought to tears, some saying that it felt like a Christmas miracle. The restoration of the bell tower and steeple is now complete, and gratitude abounds for those who contributed to this monumental effort. Heartfelt thanks goes to Thomas Costello and his team for their extraordinary work, and for their commitment to excellence on all fronts.
"While the outdoor celebration marked the completion of the project, it was in lieu of the indoor Christmas pageant — a tradition long enjoyed and cherished for decades by friends of the church, near and far."
In addition, the church’s 1908 Steinway Model O grand piano is in the process of being refurbished and is expected to be back at the church in the spring. It didn't make sense to have it in an unheated church all winter.
"The Little White Church of Eaton, its board, and its members stand for equality and justice for all people," said Cunningham. "With this commitment, they are excited to resume serving the Mount Washington Valley community with programs and concerts that unify, encourage and uplift all who feel led to participate. The newly restored Steinway grand piano arriving in the spring is a vital part of this vision. The church board and the town of Eaton again thank everyone for their support."
Former church president John Hartman also sent the Sun a comment Monday. Hartman was president of the board before stepping down over the summer.
"It feels very good to see that the Little White Church is in excellent hands now. Probably the strongest board I have ever seen and now with experience doing serious fundraising and contract management that will help in future facilities issues," said Hartman. "The facilities are in great shape now with the steeple finally repaired right, new shutters, new security system, restored stage and piano.
"The challenge will be to ramp up activities again that have been on hold due to the virus and steeple construction but this will happen quickly again given how well known the church is. I hope the church will continue to always maintain its long policy of neutrality accepting all beliefs without preference to any. A very special and unique place where all are welcome."
