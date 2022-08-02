Ed Bergeron (center) shows Jon Saxby (left) and Bill Brochu (right) the Eastern Slope Aviatgion Academy's Grumman N9466L plane during the academy's open house last July in Fryeburg, Maine. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — The Eastern Slope Aviation Academy's second annual Aviation Day will take place at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (rain date Sunday, Aug. 28).
Building on last year’s successful event, this year's event will feature free discovery flights over the White Mountains, the opportunity to use the Red Bird Flight Simulator, a pilot Spot Landing Competition, an aviation-themed flea market, a candy drop by drone for kids, a paper/balsa wood airplane contest, academy merchandise for sale, morning coffee and doughnuts, an ice cream truck and a barbecue lunch, 50/50 raffles and prizes.
Radio station WMWV (93.5 FM) will be broadcasting live throughout the day.
Event admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. Due to increased student pilot demand, the academy is currently fundraising for a second training aircraft, a Vashon Ranger, which is scheduled to arrive in December.
“We have grown so much, and with many students planning cross-country flights we now need a second aircraft,” said Aviation Academy President Ed Bergeron.
A highlight of this year’s event will be the spot landing competition starting at 8 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the pilots landing closest to the designated landing spot. A cash prize of $300 and trophy will be awarded for first place. Second and third place prizes will be $200 and $100, respectively with trophies. Participating pilots must register and plan to arrive no later than 7 a.m. for a briefing and practice landing. A registration fee of $50 per aircraft is required.
The Eastern Slope Aviation Academy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in September 2020 to fill a need in the Mount Washington Valley and Western Maine for focused, affordable education and guidance for students and residents seeking career opportunities in the field of aviation.
Programs include flight training, aviation mechanic/technician, air traffic control, aeronautical engineering and the business of aviation. The academy partners with Kennett High School offering the first high school aviation program in the state.
So far, the academy has raised over $100,000 in grants and gifts. Major accomplishments this year include: purchase of a Cessna 150 training aircraft; operation of two private pilot ground schools for students preparing for their private pilot exams; 17 student pilots currently flying, with several either completing solo flights or being almost ready; development of an aviation mechanic program for the Grumman AA1A restoration project; and coordination with the FAA to start a program for students interested in a career as an air traffic controller.
The Grumman aircraft restoration project will be on display in the airport’s new Transient Hangar.
The Eastern Slope Regional Airport (IZG) is located at 210 Lyman Drive, Fryeburg, Maine 04037. For more information, go to easternslopeaviationacademy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.