open house

Ed Bergeron (center) shows Jon Saxby (left) and Bill Brochu (right) the Eastern Slope Aviatgion Academy's Grumman N9466L plane during the academy's open house last July in Fryeburg, Maine. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — The Eastern Slope Aviation Academy's second annual Aviation Day will take place at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (rain date Sunday, Aug. 28).

Building on last year’s successful event, this year's event will feature free discovery flights over the White Mountains, the opportunity to use the Red Bird Flight Simulator, a pilot Spot Landing Competition, an aviation-themed flea market, a candy drop by drone for kids, a paper/balsa wood airplane contest, academy merchandise for sale, morning coffee and doughnuts, an ice cream truck and a barbecue lunch, 50/50 raffles and prizes.

