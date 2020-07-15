CONWAY — An early-morning fire destroyed a detached two-car garage at a Wedgewood Drive home off West Side Road in Conway on Wednesday. There were no injuries.
The Conway Fire Department said it responded at 3:36 a.m. to a building fire at 19 Wedgewood Drive.
Heavy smoke and fire were reportedly venting through the roof of the garage with exposure to the house. Firefighters from North Conway and Center Conway Fire departments responded to the fire and assisted Conway Fire on scene.
The homeowners — John and Donna Tucker, according to online tax records — were alerted to the fire by neighbors, who called 911, Conway Fire officials said.
After the arrival of firefighters, the fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the building of origin. The home sustained only minor damage and is still habitable.
However, according to Conway Fire, the garage was a total loss due to the fire. Estimated loss is estimated at $50,000-$60,000.
At this time the fire remains under investigation but is not considered to be suspicious.
If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the Conway Fire Department at (603) 447-2681 and ask to speak with Capt. Matt Leavitt.
