CONWAY — Kennett High School held its annual senior awards program in a more normal fashion than in 2020 when the awards were presented remotely and broadcast on Valley Vision (Channel 3).
This year, though no presenters were on hand live (they appeared via video), the Eagles were able to gather in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on June 2 to receive their awards from the school’s faculty.
This year, $173,500 in scholarships were awarded to 55 seniors.
"Again, the Mount Washington Valley community went above and beyond to support this wonderful group of students as they set along the next phase of the journey of their lives," said Jennifer Murphy, director of guidance at Kennett High. "We are so grateful."
“Given all the challenges we’ve faced in the past 16 months, Jenn Murphy and her staff have done an incredible job,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said.
“What a giving community,” he added. “I know how much work goes into coordinating all of these scholarships and making it happen. Great work.”
Awards and scholarships went to the following students:
I am College Bound/I Applied Scholarship: Grace Ward.
KHS Football Boosters: Parker Coleman, Robert Graustein and Ethan Baillargeon.
Cranmore Mountain Resort Employee Scholarship: Harrison Keeler.
Art Walker Scholarship: Parker Coleman.
Damon O’Neal Memorial Scholarship: Mckenzie Carr.
Tin Mountain Scholarship: Harrison Keeler.
N.H. Retired Troopers Association Award in Memory of Sgt. James S. Noyes: Amiah Johnson.
Sgt. James S. Noyes Memorial Scholarships: Sam Alkalay, Amee Patel and Amiah Johnson.
Brian Scaletti Scholarship: Connor West.
Zaven Vorperian Memorial Scholarship: Amelia Anzaldi.
Percy and Charlotte Hill Award/Madison Scholarship: Sierra Parsons, Dalton Petell and Connor West.
Bill and Ester Levy Scholarships: Elizabeth Koroski, Matt Nordwick, Kathryn Hawkes, Amiah Johnson and Jaelin Cummings.
Friends of Conway Rec. Field Hockey Scholarship: Elizabeth Koroski.
Babe Ruth Scholarship: Harrison Keeler.
Jimmy Mersereau Memorial Scholarship: Brianna Consaul.
Leon Harriman Scholarship: Amee Patel.
Bartlett Recreation Scholarship Fund: Sierra McManus, Brianna Consaul and Taylor Rothen.
Nancy Spaulding Scholarship: Sierra Parsons and Dalton Petell.
White Mountain Board of Realtors Scholarships: Celia Lynn, Ella Chandler, Bryce Hill and Matt Nordwick.
Saco Valley Trout Unlimited Janet Thompson Memorial Scholarship: Acre Tatarczuk.
Jackson Community Association Scholarship: Caleb White, Hayden Miller and Aidan Sherlock.
Settlers Green/Settlers Crossing Scholarship: Katelyn Colvard.
MWV Career and Technical Center Advisory Council Scholarships: Brianna Boynton and Amee Patel.
White Mountain Milers' Gretchen B. Hatch Memorial Scholarship: Logan Violette, Sierra Parsons, Shannon Derby and Celia Lynn.
Glenn David Hayes Memorial Scholarship: Bryce Hill.
National Honor Society Scholarships: Brianna Boynton, River West, Hayden Miller, Elizabeth Koroski and Grace Ward.
Pine Tree School PTO Scholarships: Jaden Judge, Harrison Keeler, Cameron Leavitt and Logan Violette.
Ian C. Meserve Scholarship: Dalton Petell and Ella Chandler.
Timmy Mulkern Scholarship: Jaden Judge.
KHS Alumni-Jean Fickett Scholarship: Lillian Barber, RiverWest and Brianna Consaul.
KHS Alumni Association-George T. Davidson Scholarship: Harrison Keeler, Sam Alkalay, Jaelin Cummings, Ella Chandler, Amiah Johnson and Matt Nordwick.
KHS Alumni-Virginia Small Scholarship: Katelyn Colvard, Grace Ward, Atticus Fayle, Camden Capozzoli and Jaden Judge.
KHS Alumni Scholarship: Dalton Petell, Kathryn Hawkes, Taylor Rothen, Shannon Derby and Amelia Anzaldi.
KHS Alumni-Ellis W. McKeen: Celia Lynn, Bryce Hill, Acre Tatarzcuk and Elizabeth Koroski.
KHS Alumni-Karl Seidenstuecker Scholarship: Matigam Petell, Cameron Leavitt, Olivia Curry, Nicole Lockhart Rios and Hayden Miller.
Kiwanis Club’s Harold S. Kenney Scholarships: Grace Ward and Shannon Derby.
Kiwanis Club’s Jim Dunwell Scholarship: Jaden Judge.
Kiwanis Club’s Sandy Smith Scholarships: Sam Alkalay and Nicole Lockhart Rios.
Kiwanis Club’s Charlie Mallar Scholarships: Amelia Anzaldi and Amee Patel.
Raymond and Nancy Walsh Memorial Scholarship: Amee Patel and Anthony Papetti.
Olive Godfrey Jackson Community Church: Amelia Anzaldi and Caleb White.
North Conway Rotary Club Scholarship: Logan Violette, Kathryn Hawkes, Ella Chandler and Harrison Keeler.
Tamworth Education Association Scholarships: Atticus Fayle.
Northern Extremes Scholarship: Brianna Consaul.
Saco Canoe Rental Scholarship: Elizabeth Koroski.
Kendal C. and Anna Ham Foundation Scholarships: Matigan Petell and Acre Tatarczuk.
Ham Foundation four-year Scholarship: Atticus Fayle.
Crowley Family Foundation Scholarship: Jaden Grant and Amee Patel.
Jasmine Steele Scholarship: Brianna Consaul.
Lora Pierce Johnson Scholarship: River West.
Anna Stickney Chapter of the DAR Scholarships: Brianna Boynton and Amee Patel.
Mount Washington Valley Masonic Lodge #87 Scholarship — Charly Williams.
Christine Powers and Greater Ossipee Area Chamber Scholarship: Amiah Johnson and Matt Nordwick.
Tamworth Scholarships: Molly Damon, Amiah Johnson, Matt Nordwick, Skyler Sayers and Charly Williams.
B&B Inns Mt. Washington Valley Scholarship: Jaden Judge.
Alice Barrows Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Dewhurst.
Kerry Holland Scholarship: Jaden Judge.
Memorial Hospital Volunteer Health Care Scholarship: Amee Patel and Amiah Johnson.
George T. Davidson Scholarship Jr. Scholarship (First Christian Church of Freedom): Brianna Boynton and Milarepa Dorji.
Dr. David Baughan Health Professions Scholarship: Brianna Boynton.
North Conway Fire Fighters Association: Camden Capozzoli, Brianna Boynton and Amee Patel.
Northway Bank Scholarship: Alexis Gunn.
Ruth Haley Memorial Scholarship: Cameron Leavitt.
Milton Moose Lodge 1298 Scholarship: Tristan Hansen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.