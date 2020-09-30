CONWAY — Students at Kennett High School should once again have no trouble finding their parking spaces, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to an idea from the student council in 2016, the way has been paved for the 197 seniors and juniors who won a parking spot in the annual lottery to personalize their spots.
Seniors Celia Lynn and Livy Curry were among the first to break out their paintbrushes and assorted paints, beginning on Sept. 10.
“We’ve been looking forward to being able to do this,” said Lynn, who plans to study marketing in college.
“It’s great that we’re back,” added Curry, who wants to study finance next year.
In August, maintenance personnel painted white 4-foot-by-6-foot boxes in the center of the parking spots.
Curry and Lynn had brainstormed what they wanted their spots to look as they meticulously cleaned their spaces. Curry had to do a bit of landscaping as a few weeds had grown in a crack the length of spot No. 23.
“I’m doing a Kanye (West) album cover (‘Graduation’) theme,” said Lynn, who is a member of the KHS cross-country running team.
“My plan is to have giant ‘L’ surrounded by stars,” said Curry, who plays on the field hockey team at Kennett,
Slowly, the spaces are starting to be filled by all sorts of designs and patterns.
“We have some really talented artists in this class,” said administrative assistant Katie Saunders, who oversees the parking lottery. “I was out there on Thursday looking at them; we have a lot of people thinking outside the box.”
Included in the lineup were a couple of tributes to SpongeBob Square Pants; a Grateful Dead logo; a long highway with “Onto the next chapter” written in the skyline; a giant ice cream cone with the world on top of it, with “Trust the universe” written below; tributes to the senior class; a giant pickle; an American flag; and tributes to sports teams.
“I think it’s become a fun tradition for them,” Saunders said.
Bragging rights are also on the line. Each year, traditionally on Homecoming Weekend, staff from the school judge the spots and award prizes ,such as gas cards, to the top three places.
“We probably won’t be able to coincide with Homecoming this year, but we’ll definitely do something next month,” Saunders said.
Principal Kevin Carpenter said the parking spaces allow the students to show their individuality as well as school spirit. “I think it’s become a nice tradition,” he said.
Saunders credits 2017 graduates Caroline Jaeger and Maddie Glavin with coming up with the idea of student-painted parking spots in the spring of 2016, and the student council for working with the administration to bring it to fruition.
There is a new wrinkle among this year’s parking spots. A few have a giant black letter or numeral on the white background along with a large eagle, spelling out “Kennett Eagles 2020,” that will stand out when all of the spots around it are painted, creating a neat aerial design.
“I've got to give a ton of credit to Grace Murphy (a junior from Kearsarge now attending the Holderness School),” Saunders said. “She free-handed the eagle for me. I’m over there painting an ‘E,’ and she did the eagle in the same amount of time.”
Students have been working on their spots after school and even on the weekends, according to Saunders.
“It’s a bright side, and we all need a bright side in 2020,” she said, adding, “The kids have been amazing to start the school year.”
