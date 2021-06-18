CONWAY — School’s out for summer!
Thursday marked the final day of classes across the seven schools of SAU 9, and on Friday, teachers gathered to close the book on the 2020-21 school year, one they hoped never to have to repeat.
On Thursday classes were dismissed at midday for the final time this school year. At John H. Fuller, staff lined the bus loop, and the buses made their traditional three laps and the students were given a hero’s sendoff.
At Conway Elementary, SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard and his staff came out of the SAU office to say farewell to the students.
“We waved to the buses and did a little traffic detail,” he said. “It was a nice sendoff and also a little sense of relief.”
Some students will head back to Pine Tree School in Center Conway on Monday, but it won’t be for class. When some students came down with COVID late in the school year, the annual sixth-grade promotion was put on hold. It is now scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday, June 21.
“We’ll have a great celebration,” Principal Aimee Frechette said.
“If I told you one year ago that we would still be standing in our schools on the last day of school saying goodbye to our students after spending the past 10 months in person, you may have said that I was crazy,” Richard wrote Thursday in a letter to staff.
All seven schools — Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, Pine Tree. John H. Fuller Elementary, Jackson Grammar School and Josiah Bartlett Elementary — completed more than 90 percent of the past 10 months meeting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year has been one for the ages and one that we will not have to repeat in our lifetime, but if we do, I wouldn’t want to change partners with anyone. What you have done this year has been amazing and I thank you for that,” said Richard.
He told the staff: “In thinking about what attributes allowed us to stay in school for the year ... it became clear that being a ‘hardy’ New Hampshire North Country person had its advantages. You are a tough lot. To persevere for the past 16 months has been a significant test of one’s endurance and commitment.”
Richard credited Mother Nature with providing a helping hand with a sensational early spring that allowed classes to get outdoors more often.
“I think she knew we needed it and we got absolutely incredible weather for all of our end-of-the-year activities,” he said.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Richard summed up the year with three words — perseverance, adaptability and flexibility.
“Because it was hard, it was very hard, and the conditions were changing all the time,” he said. “And I would meet with folks, make decisions and these folks would have to deal with the fall out of that with the staff and the parents and the students.”
Richard talked about the year.
“There were some high points,” he said. “In the fall, things were OK. We didn’t have a case. Right? ‘We’re back, everybody’s back.’ Then come November, you know, kind of hit the fan a little bit. And we were scrambling and we were short-staffed. And people were getting sick, and people were getting COVID. We had to quarantine and the fatigue factor kicked in.
“At our administrative meetings every week, there was some discourse, if you will, that wasn’t always pleasant. But never for a second, did you, the principals, question for a second or say we’re ready to throw in the towel. It’s been difficult because there have been a lot of different feelings about how things were handled. But I think the eye on the prize when we were going through there and persevering and saying, we’re going to do this, we’re going to support this and taking the incremental steps that we needed to be successful was a huge accomplishment. Could we have done things a little bit better here and there? Absolutely.
“I think that’s that reflective process that you talk about. What I will tell you wasn’t because of a lack of effort or execution on behalf of the principals and the staff. They really have come through. You folks extended those COVID-19 absences and I will tell you that I don’t think one staff member has abused any of that throughout the year. And it’s almost the opposite, that they’ve come back and they’ve done what they’ve needed to do.”
Richard is happy to see the school year come to an end and to see the number of COVID cases across the Granite State on a steady decline.
“It’s been a heck of a year,” he said at the board’s first non-mask required meeting. “As I said, that perseverance, all the staff members from your bus drivers, custodians, your maintenance folks, just hardy North Country folks — that should be recognized.”
The school year ends, but hunger doesn’t. According to the district website, “Due to the extension of a waiver from the USDA, all meals will be provided to students free of charge through June 30. Meals are available for distance learners to pick up on Mondays and Wednesdays. If your student is a distance learner and you have not yet signed up to pick up meals, please email Kadie Wilson at k_wilson@sau9.org.”
