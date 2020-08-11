CONWAY — For those not comfortable with a return to face-to-face, in-school learning to open the 2020-21 school year, SAU 9 officials are working on another option — distance learning.
“The SAU 9 team believes strongly in the benefits of having students physically present in school,” Superintendent Kevin Richard wrote in a letter that went out to families in Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson on July 29.
“Through our listening sessions, some parents have expressed the desire and need to have more choice in how their children will participate in education as we re-enter school this fall. Therefore, we are exploring a distance-learning option," Richard said.
“The distance learning option would allow students to access their education from a location with an adequate internet connection,” he continued.
“Learning would primarily be independent and be supported at home through digital interactions. Depending upon demand, distance learning may be provided via VLACS or SAU 9 educators.
"If we need to use VLACS, students would be working independently with VLACS staff. If we are able to assign SAU 9 staff, your child would likely be in a cohort of students from across multiple schools and with a teacher not necessarily from their home school," Richard told parents.
VLACS — The Virtual Learning Academy Charter School, based in Exeter — is an online school that provides elementary school, middle school, high school and adult students "with the freedom to learn anywhere, anytime," according to its website, vlacs.org.
"Our full-time and part-time programs are available to students around the globe with free tuition available to K-12 students who are New Hampshire residents,” it says.
VLACS is free to New Hampshire residents and is an option currently available to SAU 9 students.
While the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee and SAU 9 Board are recommending face-to-face learning to open the school year, Richard and his administrative team are trying to gauge the level of interest in distance learning.
The July 29 letter that was sent to parents included a brief survey. Families were asked to choose between “Face to Face (Knowing there may be a need to transition to a hybrid and/or district remote)” or “Distance Learning (100 percent online regardless of local conditions).”
“We really don’t know yet what the numbers look like for those opting for distance learning,” Richard told the Sun. “We’re working on getting that information and then we’ll do follow-ups (with interested families).”
He added: “We have staff that may or may not come back physically.”
Richard could see a scenario where a teacher, who opts out of returning to school might teach remotely to a cohort of mixed grades.
Distance learning is not the same as home-schooling.
According to the SAU 9 School Re-entry Plan booklet, “participation in distance learning would require a commitment through December for K-8 /end of the first semester for KHS students. Students who elect a face-to-face model and have to be out of school for a COVID-19-related reason would have access to remote instruction that is separate from this distance learning model.”
The curriculum would be “based upon SAU 9 competencies. There may not be access to certain classes, unified arts or other school-based activities or based on Common Core State Standards and material from Florida Virtual School."
Learning will be in the form of “independent learning using primarily digital interactions.”
The expectations are “daily engagement with all scheduled classes. Completion of assignments as assigned.”
In terms of teacher time, “students would have access to a teacher remotely during set times."
SAU 9 would provide students with laptop computers such as Chromebooks.
For students in need of special services, those would be “provided remotely by Individual Education Plans or Section 504 plan.”
