Conway School Board - Mike DiGregorio addresses selectmen

Newly appointed Conway School Board member Mike DiGregorio addresses Conway selectmen on Sept. 27 about his interest in filling the school vacancy. He was appointed from a field of six. DiGregorio is set to attend his first school board meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Conway School Board is back to full strength with the swearing-in of new member Michael DiGregorio last week, following his appointment by Conway selectmen on Sept. 27.

The board is set to meet tonight (moved from Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday) at 6:30 p.m. in the SAU 9 Professional Development Center.

