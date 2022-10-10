CONWAY — The Conway School Board is back to full strength with the swearing-in of new member Michael DiGregorio last week, following his appointment by Conway selectmen on Sept. 27.
The board is set to meet tonight (moved from Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday) at 6:30 p.m. in the SAU 9 Professional Development Center.
Asked what he hopes to accomplish for his term (through next April) on the board, DiGregorio told the Sun on Oct. 5, “I’m not looking to reinvent the wheel. I want to help and I think I can help.”
DiGregorio, the lone applicant to have served on the school board in the past (from 2005-08), was chosen in a 3-1-1 vote by selectmen. Selectmen were forced to step in after the school board, after numerous attempts, was unable to break a tie even through ranked-choice voting in order to appoint someone to replace Jessica Whitelaw, who stepped down last summer.
The other five candidates were Steve Angers, Michaela Clement, Jac Cuddy, Linda Burns and Gregory Stanley.
The vote occurred quickly without any discussion on a motion by Selectman Steve Porter. He, John Colbath and Carl Thibodeau voted for DiGregorio. Mary Carey Seavey was opposed, and David Weathers, chairman, abstained.
Each candidate was given a few minutes to state their case.
DiGregorio felt he was “directly responsible" for why the selectmen came to appoint a school board member.
“Several weeks ago, I was asked to go to a school board meeting for no other reason than just to attend. And I went and saw utter chaos. And when I realized that what they were doing was against state statute, I sent them some letters and talked to some attorneys from the state.
"As you know, as a municipal elected official, we have access to lawyers that other people don't and confirmed exactly what I thought that what they were doing was wrong. So here we are today, sitting in front of you guys trying to figure this out.”
DiGregorio felt his experience on the board gave him a leg up on the other candidates, especially with budget season about to begin. He said the school runs on an 18-month budget cycle, which differs from selectmen who budget year to year.
“That means that you don't have that learning curve from April through September to get on board,” he said. “And to understand what's happening within the school system, you have to jump right in. There's nobody here that has 30 years of experience in municipal law, in municipal procedures other than myself.”
DiGregorio believes the school board needs to do a better job.
“I fully understand who's in charge,” he said.
“You are in charge as a school board member. I think that's the biggest thing that's lacking in the school board right now.”
He also said discipline issues at Kennett High are not being addressed.
“We all know that bathrooms are being closed. Well, that breaks state code. We know that that building was built to state code. And they're not using that building the way it's supposed to be, because they can't deal with this discipline issue,” DiGregorio told selectmen.
“Safety, what's happening around this country, nobody's talking about any additional safety issues going on at the high school — that just blows my mind,” said DiGregorio.
Gregorio, who did not attend all of the board’s recent meetings, claimed the board was not addressing safety. However, Superintendent Kevin Richard has kept members apprised of ALICE training (active shooter response program) that the schools and Conway police have conducted in recent months.
In July, the board approved $80,000 in upgrades to video surveillance systems at the high school, and Richard shared last month that the district received a $100,000 grant to upgrade safety measures in the schools.
DiGregorio also was a little off with some of his math when he spoke to selectmen. He said since he had been on the school board and that enrollment was down 1,000 students.
According to the Conway School District’s Annual Report for 2021, enrollment in Conway schools stood at 2,045 in 2005 and had dropped to 1,515 in 2022, a decline of 530 students.
DiGregorio said when he was last on the board and the new high school was being built, school officials projected enrollment to approach 2,500 students down the road.
DiGregorio also spoke about charter schools.
"Has anybody reached out to 300 and something kids and families that have pulled their kids out of Conway's school system and put them in a private school or at home?” he asked.
“Has anybody reached out to them and asked them why? Why did you give up all the things that a municipal school system can provide and go to a private school? I don’t understand that."
Currently 171 children from within SAU 9 are attending local charter schools Northeast Woodland (139 students SAU-9 eligible) and Robert Frost (32 SAU-9 eligible).
“We need to have a conversation about education,” DiGregorio said. “You know, we've all had conversations amongst ourselves of whether a school should shut down and whether you should move the sixth grade. I have my own opinion.
"But what have they done about talking about education? I sat there and watched four or five hours worth of school board meetings about closing and moving kids to the sixth grade or not moving them to the sixth grade, and not once was there any discussion of education and how that would affect those kids.”
“Those are the things that I would bring to that board. Because education is as important to me as I know it is to you guys. And they need leadership on that board to bring that stuff out. That's something that I think I can do.”
