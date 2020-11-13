CONWAY — The Conway School District announced its fourth positive test for COVID-19 in the past 37 days, and second case at Kennett High School, on Friday.
The first case at the high school was announced Oct. 8. As a result, about 10 students and staff had to quarantine for two weeks.
Superintendent Kevin Richard alerted all SAU 9 students, families and staff via email and on the SAU website about the positive case Friday morning.
“It seems like it’s happening every two weeks,” he told the Sun. “This one is a little different at the high school because of the number of transitions.”
He was referring to the times students and teachers have to transition in and out of their classrooms during a typical day. Usually there are just two per day, but this week, the Eagles had as many as four as the school calendar went from the first to the second quarter.
Richard and staff are still determining the number of people who will need to quarantine for 14 days, but he said the number is close to 50.
“This is all the more reason we aren’t doing more transitions (during the school day),” he said.
Richard said he could not disclose whether the diagnosed person was a student or staff member. He said it’s unknown how the person contracted the virus.
The group that will quarantine was sent home with Chromebooks and will spend their school days until Nov. 30 doing remote learning.
“They will only miss six actual days of face-to-face learning,” Richard said, as next Friday is a planned remote learning day and due to the upcoming Thanksgiving recess, there will be classes only Monday and Tuesday the following week.
The second case across the district was at Conway Elementary School and was announced Oct. 20. A teaching staffer had to self-quarantine until Nov. 3.
The third case, at John H. Fuller Elementary, was announced Oct. 29.
“We’ll quarantine that cohort — 10 students and three adults,” Richard said by phone Thursday, “and the good news is at this point in time, it doesn’t appear any of the clusters are connected. They all appear to be singular cases.”
He said the John Fuller students and staff were scheduled to return to school Friday.
“Overall, we’ve been very fortunate,” Richard said, both in number of cases and ability to curb the spread of the virus. “If you had asked me in July where we would be on Nov. 12, I think I would have hoped we’d be where we’re at but I wouldn’t have been certain of that. We’ve been very fortunate.”
Richard said he was on a conference call with North Country superintendents earlier this week, and they are seeing cases on the rise. At the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown, 26 residents and 33 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, said state officials.
Berlin, which is considering a citywide mask ordinance due to 54 cases reported in the past month, went to remote learning Oct. 30 at its schools for at least two weeks. The virus forced Berlin High to forfeit its appearance in the state championship field hockey game slated for Nov. 1, and the boys' undefeated cross-country team could not participate in the conference championships Oct. 31
Richard’s email to families and staff read:
“NH DHHS (New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services) has requested we provide contact information for anyone who has been identified as having had close contact (within 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes) with the infected person. Those individuals or their parents/guardians will be instructed to self-quarantine. They will be directed to get tested and keep themselves or their children quarantined until 14 days following their last possible exposure. A guide for self-quarantine can be found here (tinyurl.com/y37szzc2).
“If you or your child are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever, chills, respiratory illness, aches or change in taste and smell, please stay home and away from others and get a COVID-19 PCR test. You may choose to seek out testing from your healthcare provider or at one of the testing sites located throughout the state (tinyurl.com/y5bnur3d). If you choose either of these options, you should bring this letter with you to the testing site.
“Please note that if you or your child are currently quarantined, you must complete quarantine, even if your test is negative. This is because the maximum amount of time from being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and testing positive is 14 days. Therefore, even if your child tests negative today, they would need to quarantine until they reach the 14th day following exposure.
“In the event that your child has to quarantine, they will be able to access their education remotely.”
While there has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases statewide, face-to-face learning will continue in the Conway School District. Richard meets every Tuesday with his administrators along with Dr. Rich Laracy from the Saco River Medical Group and Dr. Wenda Saunders from Memorial Hospital to review where the district stands. The state has not set a figure on when a school should close.
“There's no absolute number right now,” Richard said. “And I know people would like to have that. But it's kind of arbitrary to say it's 2 percent or 3 percent of the population. I would say if it's over 5 percent, we're closing down for a period of time.”
Due to an increase in school-related cases, the COVID-19 Schools Dashboard website was shut down for repairs this week.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, as of Thursday, there have been 13,470 confirmed coronavirus cases overall in the Granite State, including 495 deaths. A record 323 new positive tests were reported, including 13 in Carroll County.
Of towns contained within SAU 9, Albany has a total of 1-4 cases, zero active; Bartlett has 10 cases, 1-4 active; Chatham, 1-4 cases, zero active; Conway, 44 total cases, seven active; and Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson all report zero total cases, none active.
