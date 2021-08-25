OSSIPEE — The Carroll County delegation of state legislators will be voting today on accepting about $4.9 million worth of American Rescue Act Funds.
This will be the first installment between this year and next. The second will bring the total to about $9.5 million. The county has three years to spend it.
Signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the $1.9 trillion rescue plan is meant to help communities and businesses get past the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
The delegation is set to meet at 2 p.m. at the Administration Building at 95 Water Village Road.
The delegation consists of state Reps. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), Tom Buco (D-Conway), Karen Umberger (R-Conway), Steve Woodcock (D-Conway), Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborogh), Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee), Chairman Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield), Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield), John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro), Chris MCAleer (D-Jackson) and William Marsh (R-Brookfield).
Acceptance of the money is the sixth item on the agenda.
Avellani said Wednesday the delegation will likely just take a quick vote on the funds and move on. He said public comment isn't the best opportunity to discuss ideas for the money.
"We're probably just going to accept them," said Avellani, adding it would be up to the commissioners to vet requests for money. "They (funding allocations) would be going out as grants, so it should follow the grant review process."
County commissioners would be responsible for allocating the money that the delegation approves, but at least some allocations would require authorization from the delegation.
"It's kind of complicated under the RSAs," said Commissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro), who is an attorney.
Commissioners have discussed using funds at the nursing home annex for storage, office space, meeting space and possibly as a business incubator as well as renovations on the county water system that serves the county complex and about 50 residences in Ossipee Corner.
Plache said during the pandemic, the county struggled to find enough space to do employee vaccinations and he feels the annex could be used to address that issue. The annex is the old county nursing home.
They are also looking at providing stipends to county workers.
Several non-profits have made requests for funding. Those include: $200,000 for Americans with Disabilities accessibility improvements for the Ossipee Community Center; $78,500 for a new AC/ventilation system for the Gibson Center for Senior Services; $30,000 for a consultant for Carroll County Broadband; an unspecified amount for Sandwich Broadband, $155,735 for Carroll County Adult Education, $30,000 for Kingswood Youth Center, $10,929 for Moultonborough Sandwich Meals on Wheels, $75,200 for the Child Advocacy Center, $350,000 for Moultonborough Broadband Committee/Town of Moultonborough.
Plache said the commissioners might make some decisions as soon as today regarding the ARPA money. The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. in the same place as the delegation.
Plache said there will be an opportunity for public comment at the commissioners' meetings.
Towns also received ARPA funds. Conway is getting just over $1 million in two payments. Conway selectmen agreed recently to spend $25,000 on pickleball court construction.
Other ideas the selectmen are considering include: $300,000 for public bathrooms in North Conway; $100,000 to address water infiltration Conway Village's sewer pipes; $50,830 to reimburse Conway Village for lost revenue' $600,000 to do an engineering study for water and sewer line expansion; and an unspecified amount to address runoff from Rockhouse Mountain and Modock Hill roads.
Ossipee is getting $460,000. It will use $130,000 to put the Whittier Covered Bridge into service and to reduce taxes.
