OSSIPEE — The newly elected Carroll County delegation of legislators is asking county commissioners to find ways to reduce the impact of the county budget on taxpayers.
The delegation, consisting of 15 state representatives, approves budgets that the commissioners manage with help from department heads. The county government includes a prosecutor’s office, a jail, a nursing home and the registry of deeds
In the fall, department heads make budget requests to commissioners, and after commissioners present their proposed budget in December, the delegation works on it until April.
Carroll County has a new delegation, whose members were elected last month and sworn last week. They met for the first time Monday morning at the county administration building in Ossipee.
With Nov. 3’s election results, the delegation has swung red and now consists of Karen Umberger (R-Conway), Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee), Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro), Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough), Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield), Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield),, John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), William Marsh (R-Brookfield), Steve Woodcock (D-Conway), Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), Tom Buco (D-Conway) and Chris McAleer (D-Jackson).
About half the delegation took part in the meeting online using Zoom.
The county will also be getting two new commissioners in January. Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) will replace Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro), and Kim Tessari (R-Ossipee) will replace David Babson (R-Ossipee).
At the outset of the meeting, the new delegation voted on its leadership. Avellani was voted chairman; Marsh, vice chairman; and Deshaies, clerk.
The commissioners’ proposed budget totals $35,568,183, which is up 2.5 percent (or nearly $870,000) over the adopted 2020 budget of $34,699,964. One reason for the increase is the retirement system, which adds costs of nearly $200,000.
A thorny issue arose when Burroughs brought up the fact that commissioners last month rebuffed a donation request from North Conway-based Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic & Sexual Violence. She added the commissioners were allocating $150,000 to White Horse Recovery Center, which treats addiction and has locations in Ossipee and North Conway.
“I want to say on the record that I was really dismayed to see that Starting Point’s $30,000 was removed because their salaries are too high, which will come as a real shock to the people who work at Starting Point,” said Burroughs.
“That money was not to go to salaries. It was going for emergency service funding, which not only impacts victims, it impacts children,” Burroughs said.
At the commissioners’ Nov. 18 meeting, Babson said they should get “nothing” because their “figures don’t add up.” Commissioner Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) said Starting Point spends nearly a half-million dollars on salaries.
“I go to their fundraisers, and let me tell you, I see how much money goes in there,” she said, adding she personally donates to it. “A lot of it is mine.”
Commissioners voted 3-0 to deny Starting Point’s request.
On Monday, McCarthy said the reason commissioners voted against giving Starting Point money was because they have a policy against giving money to non-profits that also ask the towns for money.
Burroughs pointed out that salaries were listed as the reason in the minutes, and McCarthy replied that salaries were an issue but not the reason the donation was declined.
“It’s not fair for the taxpayer to have to pay in their town and in their county,” said McCarthy. Babson agreed.
But several representatives questioned the rule about not giving organizations money that also ask the towns. Some said White Horse also asks the towns for money.
Starting Point Executive Director Deborah Weinstein, appearing Monday via Zoom, told the delegation the non-profit is asking for $25,000 to manage their increased calls and $5,000 to help paint the shelter.
She said it doesn’t typically ask the county for money, but this year, COVID-19 decreased its ability to do fundraisers.
Weinstein said in their first fiscal quarter (July-September) in 2019, they funded 1,068 requests for emergency bed nights to shelter domestic violence victims and their children.
This year, they funded 3,084 emergency beds during the same quarter. She said Starting Point runs 24/7, 365 days per year.
“We desperately need to help these people,” said Weinstein. “Without the funding, we are going to be very short. And I do not know when the next 3,000 people come in next quarter what we’re going to do without this money.”
According to Weinstein, Starting Point’s 13 employees includes a part-time maintenance person, an intern and a 15 hour-a-week assistant. She said their salaries are lower than what staffers make at similar organizations elsewhere in the state.
Starting Point’s Administrative Assistant Clarisa Sanchez said, “We are simply asking for additional funding because we are flooded with need to be able to help more people. Because of COVID-19 victims are stuck at home with their abusers.”
If Starting Point staffers had hoped for an immediate reversal of the commissioners’ vote, they were disappointed. But a new board of commissioners will be seated next month.
However, representatives seemed eager Monday to lower spending.
After the public comment period closed, Cordelli read a statement from the incoming Republicans calling for county spending to be reduced.
He said the proposed 2021 budget calls for a 15 percent increase in the amount of money to be raised by taxes over the 2019 budget.
“We therefore respectfully request that the commissioners reduce the proposed 2021 budgeted spending levels to the 2019 budget level of $33.2 million,” said Cordelli.
He asked the legislators to consider sending the budget back to the commissioners.
After much discussion led by Marsh, a motion passed unanimously to ask commissioners to re-examine the budget with an eye toward reducing spending and if possible increasing the revenue.
Marsh’s motion, which passed unanimously, was to “accept the 2021 budget for the purposes of satisfying RSA 24:21 A and respectfully request further input from both the current and incoming commissioners with the intent of reducing the impact on the county taxpayer.”
