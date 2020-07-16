CONWAY — The basketball hoops at Davis Park were put back up on Wednesday with signage telling people that they play at their own risk of COVID-19.
On March 31, selectmen ordered the basketball hoops taken down and that the tennis nets not be raised until the coronavirus pandemic had subsided.
There are two basketball courts and three tennis courts at the park by the Saco River Bridge in Conway Village.
Selectmen July 7 decided the hoops could go back up and Rec Director John Eastman hoped to have them up by July 13.
Selectman Steve Porter made the motion July 7 to have the hoops put back up.
"I think we ought to open them up and let people get back to living," he said.
Selectmen agreed that the signs should go up before the hoops are put up. The signage will be a COVID-19-related expense and reimbursable from federal funds.
Because getting signage took a little longer than expected, the hoops didn't go up until Wednesday. And the Conway Recreation Department posted the news on its Facebook page earning 25 likes as of Thursday afternoon.
Signage says that anyone using the court is doing so at their own risk. It sign recommends that people adhere to social distancing and only use it with members of the same household. Game play isn't allowed.
Users are also instructed to wash their hands and equipment after they are done.
The town has similar signs on the tennis courts.
According to New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services there were between one and four active cases of COVID-19 and there were a total of 19 cumulative positive test results in Conway as of July 15.
