NHEC employees (top right) work to restore the power on the scene of an accident caused by a southbound car (at center) crashing into the fence and powerline pole by the Outlook Apartments along Route 16 in Intervale on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a driver heading south on Route 16 in Intervale crashed their GMC Terrain SUV into a fence and power pole by the Outlook Viewpoint Apartments at 3270 White Mountain Highway in Intervale.
A steady rain was falling, and roads were slick.
Conway police identified the driver of the maroon SUV as Lindsey Jackson, 35, of Center Conway. While there were no serious injuries the crash cut power briefly and damaged property and several vehicles parked at the apartments. Police said no criminal charges will be filed.
Conway Police Sgt. Michael Boucher, said a preliminary investigation indicated the driver had dozed off behind the wheel and crashed straight through the fence outside the apartment building and into a telephone pole.
Boucher said the driver seemed uninjured but was shaken up and was transported to Memorial Hospital for evaluation by Action Ambulance.
Four vehicles sustained significant damage, but luckily no one was outside at the time of the crash.
North Conway firefighters were at the scene, cleaning up debris and leakage from the damaged vehicles.
Workers from New Hampshire Electric Co-op were able to isolate the lines and quickly restore power to Memorial Hospital, which is across Route 16 from the apartment building. More NHEC workers arrived just before 6:30 p.m. to finish restoring power.
The road remained open as southbound vehicles were able to utilize the middle lane.
First responders and NHEC workers on the scene said the site has seen similar crashes over the years and remarked that “maybe it’s time for a guardrail.”
The last one that made the news occurred Oct. 1, 2020, when a local teen crashed into a utility pole there after she said she was blinded by headlights from oncoming cars.
At the same time as the Overlook Apartments crash on Tuesday, North Conway firefighters also had been dispatched to Vito Marcello’s Gourmet Foods building at 2617 White Mountain Highway in North Conway Village after an issue with the sprinkler system set off alarms.
Firefighters were able to “re-energize” the sprinkler system to fix the problem.
