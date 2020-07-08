CONWAY — On the agenda for tonight’s Conway Planning Board meeting is CMR Properties and Lafrance Hospitality’s plans to start site-plan and subdivision review to demolish the Cranmore Fitness Center and construct a four-story, 90-room hotel at 165 Skimobile Road in North Conway.
The hotel project is third on the agenda for the session that gets underway at 7 pm. at the Marshall Gym in Conway Village.
“We have not changed the plans much from when we received our special exception from the Zoning Board of Adjustment in January,” said project engineer Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers of North Conway this week.
The proposed hotel would be located in the Recreation Resort District on the site of the current Artist Falls Lodge, which until recently was home to Cranmore Fitness and would be considered a supporting use to the Cranmore ski resort. Such a use requires a special exception under the town’s zoning ordinance.
That approval cleared the way for Cranmore to seek site-plan review from the planning board.
The ZBA granted conditional approval in November, pending completion and acceptance of a traffic study. Consultants for Cranmore studied the intersections where Pine Street and Kearsarge Road intersect with White Mountain Highway and decided that the development would not adversely affect service at those intersections.
McAllister said: “We had some wetland issues to deal with the state (Department of Environmental Services) and the town’s wetland watershed overlay district. But we are keeping the footprint of the hotel within the fitness center."
Cranmore General Manager Ben Wilcox said the hotel will be “a Marriott brand.” The hotel operator will be Lafrance Hospitality, operator of the Residence Inn by Marriott of North Conway and other hotels in New England.
At January's ZBA meeting, attorney Chris Meier of Cooper Cargill Chant representing Cranmore, said the hotel will not include a restaurant but will include a breakfast bar and microwave area.
In other items on the agenda, the board will will act on a request by Vicki Fadden to begin concurrent site-plan and unit subdivision review to install a 1 megawatt solar array and create a unit subdivision on Green Hill Road in Center Conway
It is to also review a request from hospitality property developer Joseph E. “Ned” Sullivan III for a two-unit subdivision review to create two residential units at 29 White Horse Road in North Conway.
The board under other business is to receive an overview from representatives of the North Conway Water Precinct of its proposed new North Conway Fire Station at Norcross Circle. The project was approved by precinct voters at their annual meeting last month.
The board is also to act on a request by former board member Ray Shakir to serve as an alternate to the board.
For more information, go to conwaynh.org/planning-boards.
