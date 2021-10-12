CONWAY — Due to multiple COVID cases, Kennett High School football games have been put on hold through at least Friday, the school's athletic director said.
That means multiple games and practices had to be canceled.
This late in the season, there are only three varsity games left in the season — a home game scheduled for Oct. 16 with Sanborn, an away game on Oct. 12 with Pembroke, and a final home game on Oct. 29 with Kingswood.
KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver sent out an email to the press and fellow members of the school district last Friday, saying a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past four days had been reported on the football team.
Therefore, he said, all football activities from Oct. 8-15 had been canceled (10 days from the last possible exposure at a practice on Oct. 5).
The varsity team last played Oct. 1 against Plymouth, and the junior varsity played Plymouth on Oct. 4.
The canceled events include a varsity football game that was scheduled at Gilford last Friday; a junior varsity home game against Gilford on Tuesday; and all official and unofficial practices, Weaver said.
Over the phone on Tuesday, Weaver said there were currently five positive cases on the football team, though he said he couldn't specify whether they were students, coaches or both.
Currently, there are six active cases at the high school, according to the SAU 9 website dashboard and School Superintendent Kevin Richard.
Richard said these active cases, classified as a "cluster" under the Department of Public Health guidelines, all stemmed from the football team and potentially include any players' siblings.
Weaver said the Eagles' home game against Sanborn that scheduled fir this Friday, is still up in the air.
"We're leaving the options open," he said, explaining that he is in talks with the Sanborn athletic director, Robert Dawson, to try to figure out the best plan whether it be playing, rescheduling or canceling.
Richard said he wasn't optimistic about going forward with Friday's game, but no decisions have been finalized.
In his initial email, Weaver noted: "While no one wants to take these steps, they are essential to help us make it through this situation and so the FB program is able to finish its season. Please follow all precautions to be safe and healthy so our athletes and coaches are ready when we are able to return."
Over the phone, Weaver noted that as of Tuesday afternoon, the football team should be able to practice again on Saturday, but the school is still exploring the best return date to keep everyone safe.
"It's not just about the football team, not just about athletics; we're looking at it from the whole school's perspective and keeping everyone safe," he stated, emphasizing that the top priority is the students' health and keeping them in school.
Under the current COVID protocol for SAU 9, only those students who have tested positive are required to quarantine at home. Others who have possibly been in close contact don't have to quarantine, but Richard said he emphasizes continual testing and care.
"I always encourage parents to get their students tested. It's a key component to mitigating the pandemic's impact," Richard stated.
He noted that case numbers are up across the state and are "higher now since the beginning of the pandemic," with the high school's overall case number standing at 19.
While recognizing that people face "COVID fatigue" after all the health precautions and restrictions, Richard wants to remind everyone to stay vigilant.
"Keeping kids in school is the No. 1 goal," he said.
