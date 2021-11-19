OSSIPEE — Carroll County Commissioner Matthew Plache on Thursday hailed a lawsuit filed by the state of New Hampshire and other states against the federal government's regulations for nursing homes to require all their workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
On Nov. 10, Attorney General John M. Formella announced that New Hampshire has joined with the states of Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota and North Dakota to file a lawsuit against the federal government for imposing a vaccine mandate on all workers at health-care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding.
“We have heard from long-term-care facilities that are at risk of shutting down if this mandate goes through,” a statement from Gov. Chris Sununu said. “This lawsuit can help stop another overreaching mandate in its tracks, avoiding a catastrophic workforce and care crisis for some of our state’s most vulnerable residents.”
Carroll County runs a 103-bed nursing home, Mountain View Community, in Ossipee that would be subject to such a mandate.
For months, Plache (R-Wolfeboro) and other county officials have been concerned that a vaccine mandate would cause a staffing shortage at the nursing home, and violate staffers' rights. He has said the mandate would be instituting "medical apartheid."
At a recent county commissioners' meeting, Plache was asked what he thought about the lawsuit. Plache said he had read the 58-page lawsuitg.
"I thought it was very well-written," said Plache, who is an attorney. "They did a great job. I think it made the points that needed to be made ... I'm happy to see that they are doing this and looking out for our rights."
He said the lawsuit highlights that fear of job loss is being used to coerce people into getting a vaccines.
Paragraph two reads, "The CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) vaccine mandate threatens with job loss millions of health-care workers who risked their lives in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to care for strangers and friends in their communities. The plaintiff states seek to end this dragooning of our states’ health-care heroes."
In September, Mountain View Community Administrator Dee Brown said the nursing home had about 186 employees, but it should ideally have about 195. At the end of August, she said 51 of Mountain View’s workers in various departments were unvaccinated. She thinks they could lose up to 40 percent of those 51 non-vaccinated employees.
On Nov. 5, Brown said she has religious and medical exemptions in place for the workers and is confident they will be upheld.
Also on Nov. 5, Formella announced that New Hampshire had joined with Missouri, Arizona, Nebraska, Montana, Arkansas, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska and Wyoming, along with several private businesses and organizations, to file a lawsuit challenging the new OSHA vaccine mandate for private employers with more than 100 employees.
Last week, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the OSHA-related mandate.
