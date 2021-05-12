OSSIPEE — County commissiioners have hired a new nursing home administrator and a new chief financial officer, the acting commissioners' chairman said Wednesday.
Following a nonpublic session May 5, commissioner's chair Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) announced the hiring of George Zoukee as chief financial officer and Deidre Brown as Mountain View Community Nursing Home Administrator. Both are expected to start within the first two weeks of June.
The county government includes a prosecutor’s office, a jail, the sheriff's office, a nursing home and the registry of deeds.
Zoukee, a real estate investor from Tennessee, replaces Fergus Cullen who started work for the county and left under mysterious circumstances in March. Brown replaces Howie Chandler, who left in February to pursue a similar position in Franklin. Chandler had been with the county since 2012.
McCarthy was absent on Wednesday. Commissioner Matthew Plache was acting as chairman. He spoke the the Sun before Wednesday's meeting.
"We have made some some new hires and we are really excited about them," said Plache (R-Wolfeboro), adding there were a number of applicants for both positions, and commissioners felt Brown and Zoukee would be "good fits."
The commissioners' office, in response to questions from the Sun, released brief statements about Brown and Zoukee. They read in part:
"George brings over 25 years of experience in public sector and not-for-profit finance and executive management. He is highly regarded within the state, and we are thrilled to have him lead our Finance Department.
"Dee comes to Carroll County with an impressive background which includes 15 years as the Executive Director of Dover Children’s Home. She currently is the Compliance and Ethics Director for the Strafford County Riverside Rest Home, and has also held various other managerial roles there over the past eight years."
Zoukee's linkedin profile says he is based in Farragut, Tenn., and has been a self-employed real estate investor since 1998. From 2011-13, he served as the associate administrator for business and finance development at the U.S. Maritime Administration. His experience also includes being executive director of the New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank from 1993-2005.
The town of Conway attempted to hire Zoukee as its finance manager two years ago. Days before he was set to start, Zoukee then 59, of Las Vegas declined the position because of a family situation.
In April of this year, the Chilkat Valley News of Haines, Alaska, reported that Zoukee turned down a job there as the Haines Borough Manager citing the high cost of moving expenses.
After Chandler left Mountain View Community, Business Manager Paula Coats ran the nursing home with assistance from Ray Bower, the Strafford County administrator.
The new hires were not the only pieces of good news the commissioners shared Wednesday. Plache said they are saving $1.5 million by refinancing the bond on Mountain View Community, which has about 10 years left. The refinancing reduced the interest rate from 5 percent to .089 percent. He said it was "huge savings."
Meanwhile, the county is paying about 1 percent interest rate on a $5 million bond to pay for archiving at the registry of deeds where records dating back to the 1800s had not been property archived over the years.
The amount of savings on the nursing home bond more than pays for the interest on the registry project.
"It's a real win for the county," said Plache.
Register Lisa Scott said the project is expected to be completed in three to four years.
Tessari said the registry project is of vital importance. "There would be nothing worse than your property becoming valueless because the chain of title couldn't be preserved in a title search in a sale," said Tessari.
"If you can't prove title you can't sell your property and your investments that you may have spent your life working to afford or passing down over generation after generation becomes meaningless. That's the reality of what will happen if we don't do this project."
