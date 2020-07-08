CONWAY — Fans of the giant silver maple located off Meeting House Road in East Conway can breathe a sigh of relief.
At Tuesday's selectmen's meeting, the board issued a reprieve, opting to keep the estimated 300-year-old tree from being turned into furniture.
The Conway selectmen have been mulling for about a month what action to take, if any, about the enormous tree located at the end of Meeting House Road, which runs behind the Conway Police Station off East Conway Road.
The tree, which has a 57-inch diameter, stands at the Smith-Eastman Landing, which contains a kayak put-in and a walking path.
The tree got put on the selectmen's radar in early June after a local contractor expressed interest in the aged tree, saying that with the trunk's spiral twist, it would make nice furniture and that it had many dead limbs.
Selectmen wondered if the tree posed a public safety as a dead limb could fall off and hit someone. They discussed whether to let the contractor have it or put it out to bid to be taken down.
Selectmen John Colbath and Carl Thibodeau both said an independent arborist should be consulted.
Town Manager Tom Holmes had said members of the public should be consulted to see if they had any ideas about the tree.
At Tuesday's meeting, Holmes reported: "I got about 15 people quite passionate 100 percent in favor of trying to save the tree."
He added: "We've had two arborists look at it and both believe the tree is saveable with some work to be done."
On June 27, after the story ran in the paper, the Sun's Tele-Talk question was: “What should the town do about the giant maple at Smith-Eastman Landing?"
The Sun received 80 responses to its phone/email/Facebook survey. It was nearly unanimous that the tree be saved.
This work recommended by arborists at P.C. Hoag & Co. Inc. of Tamworth and Bartlett Tree Service includes pruning dead branches, adding some fertilizer, doing root work and realigning the parking lot, Holmes said.
P.C. Hoag put in a bid of $2,400 to do the work, and Bartlett Tree Service bid $2,800.
"They're basically saying pretty much the same thing," said Chairman David Weathers. "Removing some of the soil, getting better material in there, fertilization, putting mulch on top of it and doing irrigation if we don't have enough rainfall, and removing the dead limbs off the tree."
Selectmen unanimously voted to give the job to Hoag and to allocate $2,500 to the job, but revised it after Public Works Director Paul DegliAngeli said Hoag would do the work for $2,400.
The work is to "commence as soon as possible" said Weathers, adding that the town would realign the parking lot.
Pete Hoag recommended in a letter to selectmen that the tree be re-evaluated in a year and that borings should not be done.
