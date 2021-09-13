CONWAY — A local woman charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated for allegedly hitting a pedestrian on Route 16 last month in North Conway pleaded not guilty in Carroll County Superior Court last Thursday.
The Carroll County Attorney's Office on Sept. 8 filed criminal complaints of felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated second offense against Ariel LeBourveau, 42, of Conway for an incident on Aug. 20.
According to the complaint written in part by Assistant County Attorney Keith Blair: "Lebourveau drove a truck upon White Mountain Highway, a way in Conway, N.H., while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and caused a collision that resulted in a fracture to the arm of Cheryl Hewlett" of Seabrook.
Conway Police Sgt. Dominic Torch wrote in a press release on Aug. 24 that "when officers arrived Aug. 20 at about 6:40 p.m. on Route 16 in the area of CVS Pharmacy and Burger King, they located the victim, a 63-year-old woman from Seabrook, N.H., laying on the pavement, being tended to by the Center Conway Fire Chief (Glenn Merrill), who was off-duty at the time."
The misdemeanor complaint states in January 2020, LeBourveau was convicted in Worcester Town Court of a charge that's equivalent to driving while intoxicated in New Hampshire. The complaint doesn't say what state Worcester Town Court is in but a Google search shows there is such a court in New York State.
Police said witnesses told them a black Dodge Ram truck driven by LeBourveau was heading southbound down Route 16 when it drifted outside the travel portion of the roadway, striking the woman who had been walking southbound.
Master Patrolman Ryan True arrested LeBourveau.
A probable cause statement by Sgt. Ryan Wallace says True "observed LeBourveau to have bloodshot and glassy eyes and detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage" coming from her.
Wallace said she admitted to having recently consumed alcohol.
True said he administered field sobriety tests — a gaze test, a walk and turn test, and a one-leg stand test — and she gave off "clues" of intoxication.
LeBourveau was then placed under arrest for operating under the influence of drugs or liquor, said Wallace.
Hewlett's husband, Harold, told Wallace that following the incident, Cheryl was discharged with a fractured left arm and a concussion.
Wallace said due to the "totality of circumstances," the alleged offense rose to a felony charge.
Aggravated driving while intoxicated, a Class B felony, carries a term of imprisonment of 3 1/2 to seven years as well as additional fines.
On Sept. 9,LeBourveau through public defender Justin Littlefield waived arraignment and entered pleas of not guilty.
Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius then signed court papers allowing LeBourveau to be released on personal recognizance. She is prohibited from consuming excessive amounts of alcohol while on bail.
LeBourveau has a status conference scheduled in court on Oct. 22.
