CONWAY — Conway Village Fire District commissioners are gearing up for a second public information session on the pros and cons of dissolving the district.
The session is set for Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Conway Village Fire Station.
Conway currently has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone.
Conway Village provides fire/rescue and water/sewer services to its residents and also manages Pequawket Park. If residents express interest in dissolving, commissioners will draft a warrant article for the next annual district meeting in March 2023. Dissolution would require a two-thirds vote to pass.
The Conway Village Fire District commissioners are Steve Bamsey (chair), Mike DiGregorio and Tom Buco. On Tuesday, they met with Conway selectmen.
The commissioners explained they have been researching dissolution and village residents want to know where the selectmen stand.
Bamsey said he sees benefit in total dissolution as the town and village district own duplicative equipment, and town water/sewer in the district might help with development.
DiGregorio asked the selectmen to have a public, joint meeting with the commissioners to concentrate on the topic of dissolution. He said doing so before Aug. 18 "would go a long way" in hashing out the details.
Buco, who is also a Democratic state representative, said he wants residents to have as much information as possible before they vote.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey was in favor of meeting with the commissioners before the public session, saying that could lead to better attendance at the session, fearing that otherwise, the handful of Conway Village residents who regularly attend the village meetings would end up making the decision.
"We have not made a decision. certainly haven't voted on anything," DiGregorio noted. "We adjusted that discussion stage, we need to have the guys in that same discussion with us."
Colbath said he didn't have enough information to have an informed discussion. He suggested that input from legal counsel and the New Hampshire Municipal Association could be helpful.
In response to questions from selectmen's chair David Weathers, Bamsey said if Conway Village Fire Department were to be absorbed by the town, it wouldn't affect other district fire departments.
However, the other departments could also dissolve and simply become part of the town's fire department.
Weathers also said many Conway Village residents enjoy having a high-quality rescue service.
"I've got almost 50 years involved in Fire/Rescue, and I think we have one of the best departments around, particularly medically, and I don't want to see that degraded at all," said Weathers.
Bamsey agreed that Conway Village residents want to keep their ambulance service strong. It offers a higher level of care than the rest of the town. He said Conway Village tries to provide advanced EMT/paramedic-level service.
Commissioners said selectmen "set the tone" for what level of ambulance care Conway Village can offer. The town contracts with Conway Village to cover some areas of Conway that are not in a precinct. Voters approve this contract.
Conway Village may be a small community but because of the influx of seasonal visitors, it receives as many calls for emergency services as the city of Concord.
Conway Village Fire Rescue has to increase its staff to keep up, and that will increase taxes, said Bamsey and DiGregiorio.
Weathers said the tax implication of dissolving is unknown.
Town Englineer Paul DegliAngeli suggested selectmen meet with commissioners after the Aug. 18 public session. If the commissioners are ready for a vote in March, it would go on the warrant; if not, the issue could wait until the following year.
"There was no coup taking place here, right?" said DegliAngeli.
Selectmen Carl Thibodeau and Steve Porter seemed to agree with DegliAngeli.
"We'll have our ducks in a row so that we can cut to the chase and do something that at least quasi makes sense," said Thibodeau. "If we meet before the public hearing, I think we're throwing darts, and that's counterproductive."
Toward the end of the discussion, Seavey made a motion to have selectmen arrange a meeting with the commissioners before Aug. 18, but the motion failed 4-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.