Conway selectmen 22823

Conway Village Fire District Commissioners Steve Bamsey left and Mike DiGregorio discuss district dissolution with selectmen on Tuesday. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — At this year’s annual fire district meeting March 14 commissioners may ask voters to amend an article calling for the district’s dissolution to become effective in 2025 instead of 2024.

Conway has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone. Conway Village residents will vote on at their annual meeting March 14 on Article 2 which as written calls for dissolving and turning assets over to town effective dissolve Jan. 1, 2024. There are eight follow up articles.

