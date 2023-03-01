CONWAY — At this year’s annual fire district meeting March 14 commissioners may ask voters to amend an article calling for the district’s dissolution to become effective in 2025 instead of 2024.
Conway has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone. Conway Village residents will vote on at their annual meeting March 14 on Article 2 which as written calls for dissolving and turning assets over to town effective dissolve Jan. 1, 2024. There are eight follow up articles.
The town in the 1990s passed an article stating it would take the fire department but no such article for the village’s water/sewer department and there’s no such article to be voted on April 11. Conway Village resident Mark Hounsell sounded the alarm that perhaps a town vote would be needed.
That led to a lengthy discussion between selectmen and the commissioners Tuesday.
“The questions are does the town, if the precinct was to dissolve, have the authority to take over the water and sewer?” said Town Manager John Eastman. “There’s a few different answers to that, because we’ve done some research.”
Over the past week, Eastman and commissioners have gotten opinions from the New Hampshire Municipal Association, town counsel Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office and New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
“In a nutshell, the legal opinion says if they dissolve, you (selectmen) can operate it, (but) you can’t own it ... until a further time that the taxpayers of Conway would vote,” said Eastman.
Village Commissioner Mike DiGregorio said the commissioners learned of the issue after the town’s deadline for warrant articles.
“Even though we’ve asked these questions multiple times and multiple ways over the last two years, we just like you just found out some of these roadblocks,” said DiGregorio.
Operating but not owning the system means that until there’s a town vote to take the water/sewer system, the selectmen couldn’t expand it and expanding the system for the possibility of creating affordable housing was the reason selectmen wanted it in the first place.
Fire District Chair Steve Bamsey said by law if the district dissolved, and there was no town vote, selectmen could run the system until all the former district’s debts were paid and it would happen in 2037. What would happen after that is “murky,” he said.
“I’m believing a simple solution to this, and we just amend the dissolution article,” said Bamsey, adding Article 2 could be amended at the district’s meeting to say it will only be effective if the town votes to accept water and sewer. “That way, it would be much cleaner, because if the town Conway then actually takes the vote ... then you have all authority to run both the water system and the wastewater collection system and to expand it as you see fit.”
The Conway Village Fire District has traditional town meetings so articles can be amended on the floor before they are voted on.
Bamsey said if the amended Article 2 passes and the town, in 2024 or some future year votes, against taking water/sewer then the status quo remains.
Later in the meeting, commissioners Bamsey and DiGregorio suggested Article 2 could become effective in 2025.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau added, “If we can’t find a way to take this over and assume enough control of it so that we can expand it, it’s pointless to do it at all.”
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said having town control of the water/sewer department would help expand the tax base and the housing stock. She said the benefits would need to be clearly explained to voters.
“It’s a good move, but there’s an education process that has to be done,” said Seavey.
Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli said Article 2 is “sound” the way it is. He said the town could add a warrant article in the future when the town wants to expand or take on new debt.
Adding to the complication, water and sewer departments are handled differently under the law. If the town refused the district’s water department, selectmen would have to wait two years before asking voters again.
Bamsey and DiGregorio said commissioners will be having a meeting next week to hammer out the details of how Article 2 should be changed. Selectmen were invited.
Former Commissioner Janine Bean said more research into the laws needs to be done. She also suggested waiting until the new master plan is completed in 2025.
“I don’t think anybody is against the dissolving of the district. It’s in the handling of how to do it,” said Bean. Sitting here tonight, and listening to the same questions that were asked a year and a half ago, at the first meeting and Conway village had about dissolving shows me that not enough work has been put into this to get us to this point to even be talking about putting off the vote for another year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.