CONWAY — A new plan released by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs would close its community-based outpatient clinics in Littleton and Conway, leaving no clinic in northern New Hampshire.
One recommendation calls for closing the Conway outpatient clinic and transferring services to veteran community care program providers, federally qualified health centers and Indian Health Service facilities.
U.S. Rep. Anne Kuster (D-N.H.) has asked Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough to reconsider the recommendations for New Hampshire’s rural areas.
“The recommended closure of the Littleton, N.H., and Conway, N.H., CBOCs (Community Based Outreach Clinics) would leave a tremendous geographical gap in access to care for veterans who live in New Hampshire’s North Country," she wrote.
"These veterans already face challenging conditions in access to care, facing treacherous driving conditions and long commutes, particularly during the winter months,” Kuster continued.
The congresswoman noted that New Hampshire is the only state in the country without a full-service VA hospital. The closest for North Country veterans is the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt.
That facility, which offers patient medical and surgical, inpatient mental health, residential rehabilitation treatment programs and outpatient services, does not meet current design standards and the report recommends modernizing the facility.
The plan calls for converting the emergency department at the Vermont complex to an urgent care center and relocating the emergency services to community providers.
Another recommendation for the White River Junction medical center is to develop a long-term facility master plan to determine space requirements and develop a strategy for consolidating them into modernized facilities. Many of the buildings, it said, have exceeded their life as modern health-care facilities.
The plan proposes closing both the Littleton and Newport, Vt., outpatient clinics and transferring their services to a new multi-specialty outpatient clinic that would be built adjacent to Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
The report noted that St. Johnsbury is 22 minutes from Littleton. The proposal said closing the Littleton and Newport clinics in favor of a new one in St. Johnsbury "would maintain or improve access to primary care, outpatient mental health and outpatient specialty care services, and increases system sustainability.”
The plan recommends partnering with local community providers and federally qualified health centers to provide primary care and outpatient mental health services to veterans in Berlin and Colebrook.
In 2018, Congress passed the Veterans Affairs Asset and Infrastructure Act establishing a process for the modernization and realignment of Veterans Health Administration medical facilities. The first step in the process was the plan submitted by the VA as its vision for the future.
Overall, the plan calls for closing some aging and underused medical centers, building new hospitals, and closing and opening clinics as it adjusts its facilities to meet veteran demands across the country.
According to military.com, the VA is proposing a net loss of three medical centers and 174 outpatient health clinics but would gain 255 health-care facilities, including new clinics, stand-alone rehabilitation centers and nursing homes.
The plan will now go to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission. The commission has until Jan. 31, 2023, to submit its final list of recommendations to President Joe Biden.
