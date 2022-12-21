CONWAY — After Winter Storm Diaz dumped a foot or more of snow on the Mount Washington Valley last weekend, knocking out power to thousands of utility customers, the region is bracing for another storm forecast to bring rain and high winds.

Conway Town Manager John Eastman briefed the selectmen at their meeting on Tuesday, saying that there could be a few inches of snow Thursday night, followed by 1-3 inches of rain as temperatures rise into the 50s, based on a briefing document from the National Weather Service dated noon on Tuesday.

