Utility trucks from as far away as New Jersey and Texas are seen staging at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds on Tuesday. Central Maine Power was slow to get crews to western Oxford County during last weekend’s snowstorm, which cut power to many. (COREY WOLFGRAM PHOTO)
Conway Town Manager John Eastman on Tuesday told selectmen he expects more bad weather Friday. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — After Winter Storm Diaz dumped a foot or more of snow on the Mount Washington Valley last weekend, knocking out power to thousands of utility customers, the region is bracing for another storm forecast to bring rain and high winds.
Conway Town Manager John Eastman briefed the selectmen at their meeting on Tuesday, saying that there could be a few inches of snow Thursday night, followed by 1-3 inches of rain as temperatures rise into the 50s, based on a briefing document from the National Weather Service dated noon on Tuesday.
“They’re calling for potential significant river flooding, but that’s potential,” said Eastman. “They’re saying peak wind gusts in Conway between 40-45 miles an hour, which could affect power lines. I just wanted to make sure that the public knew that, and I will continue to get updates.”
Selectman Carl Thibodeau asked if this new storm would be a “freezing rain event.”
Eastman replied, “It’s going to be 53 degrees and rainy, but after the sun goes down, the temperature will drop to about 15 degrees.
“Eventually the rain is going to taper off, and then it’s going to get cold and windy,” said Eastman, adding that despite the Department of Public Works’ best efforts, black ice “could be a problem.”
Meanwhile, New Hampshire and Maine power companies have called in the troops.
Reader Cory Wolfgram of East Conway, shared photos of utility trucks from as far away as Texas and New Jersey staging at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.
Sports Editor Lloyd Jones said on Wednesday, “At least 23 utility vehicles were counted in the Hannaford and Lowe’s parking lots at 7:20 a.m. They were from New York, Tennessee, Vermont, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.
“I did see another seven in the Dunkin Donuts lot on my way home, too, but did not see the plates.”
Wolfgram said the lot behind the North Conway Grand Hotel is also packed with trucks.
Asked for comment, William Hinkle, spokesman for Eversource, told the Sun on Wednesday: “I can’t say for certain that the trucks you’re referencing are specifically crews that Eversource has brought in.
“But yes, we (along with the other utilities in the region) are actively working to bring in additional out-of-state crews and other resources to support restoration for any potential outages caused by the upcoming storm,” Hinkle said.
Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service issued an update on its Facebook page showing that most of New Hampshire and much of Maine may face a “slight probability” of excessive rainfall.
But the weather service said, “The combination of rapid snow melt, frozen ground and heavy rainfall rates may result in instances of flash flooding. River and low-lying area flooding is also possible.”
Conway Emergency Manager Stephen Solomon said Wednesday that 2-3 inches of rain were still expected along with wind gusts of 45 mph. “Add rain, 50-degree weather and the recent snow, and we anticipate flooding,” said Solomon in an email Wednesday.
“Flooding will be in two forms: what I refer to as urban flooding. Streets that don’t drain well, or drains are plugged build up water that impacts travel, and river flooding. The Saco is predicted to crest overnight Friday night into Saturday at 12.5 feet. That is close to shutting off the West Side Road.”
Eastman says he has an Eversource hotline to call if power goes out at a building that’s being used as a shelter. Selectman John Colbath asked about the skating rink and Eastman said it won’t be open before New Year’s.
Solomon had the following reminders for the public
• If you encounter a flooded road, don’t drive through it. You don’t know how deep it is or what the road condition underneath is.
• If you encounter downed power lines, assume they are live and stay away from them.
• Take some time over the next day or so and get your home ready. Have a plan for what you will do if there is no power for a few days. Can you stay at home? Do you need to stay at a friend or relatives house?
• Can you manage heat at your house without power from the grid? Do you have water? Do you have food?
• The better prepared you are as an individual or household, the less impact storm outages have on you.
• If you live on the West Side, set yourself up so that you do not need to go out between 11 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday.
Reporter Lloyd Jones and Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
