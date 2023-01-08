CONWAY — Legislation to allow homestead exemptions, which would ease the property tax nut for primary homeowners, could be looked into in July, town officials say.
On Dec. 20, Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli told selectmen the N.H. Municipal Association didn’t support a Homestead Exemption bill from the last legislative cycle because it had a number of holes in it but the NMHA has agreed to work with the town to submit an improved bill this year.
Sponsors of that bill included state Rep. Hershel Nunez (R-Pelham).
Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont have the exemptions, DegliAngeli said.
He said according to Corie Hilton of the town assessing office, of the 6,000 parcels in town with buildings on them, 42 percent of the tax bills are sent to out-of-town addresses.
According to a commenter on a recent Sun Tele-Talk, a homestead exemption “could be crafted to reduce the taxable value of a property owned by a resident by a limited amount — say $25,000 — which would save that resident about $500 per year. Because the town still needs to fund operations, the amount reduced via the homestead deduction would be made up by non-resident and commercial property owners. So a shift away from locals and to businesses and second (or more) homeowners.”
On Tuesday, Town Manager John Eastman said DegliAngli had talked with state Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) about sponsoring such legislation and Eastman said he spoke to state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro). “That’s going to be a challenge, but we still think it’s a good idea,” said Eastman.
DegliAngeli said that NHMA sent him their objections to the prior bill and that the concerns seemed “answerable.” For example, the prior bill didn’t define “resident.”
NHMA attorney Natch Greyes said he’d work with the town on a homestead bill in July, DegliAngeli said, adding. “We’re going to pick it up then.”
