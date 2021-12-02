CONWAY — Property tax bills will be mailed out next week, according to Louise Inkell, Conway town clerk/tax collector.
And, Town Manager Tom Holmes told selectmen Tuesday, overall, the rates are pretty flat.
Last week, Town Manager Tom Holmes said the town tax rate had been set at $5.19 which is up 12.1 percent over 2020's rate which was $4.63. That's because in 2020, town officials asked voters to reject about $1.4 million worth of proposed spending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If you recall, in 2020, we artificially lowered the rate by asking the voters to vote down several warrant articles, and that rate dropped $1 overall," said Holmes. Currently, he said, "the overall 2021 town, school or county, and state precincts can be $16.34. That's only up 2 cents from last year ... and still below $17.32 for 2019."
Holmes said the overall rates were flat largely because the school district was frugal and there was growth in the town's tax base.
"In spite of my fears that because of last year's artificially lower rate we were going to see a big jump of 70-something cents, due to a combination of those items — the school going down and the increase in assessed values — it's only up 2 cents per $1,000," said Holmes last week.
Inkell said tax bills will be mailed Dec. 8 and will be due Jan. 10.
Inkell also provided the Sun with a chart describing all the new tax rates for Conway property owners compared to last year's. The rates are per $1,000 of assessed value.
The 2021 rates are as follows: Town, $5.19; county, $1.20; local schools, $8.06; and state schools, $1.89. This adds up to $16.34.
The 2020 rates were: Town, $4.63; county, $1.20; local schools, $8.54; state schools, $1.96. This adds up to $16.32.
To find out how much you will owe, divide the value of your home by $1,000. Then multiply the result by your total rate. Divide by two to get the payment due in January. The next payment will be due in the spring.
However, those are not all the taxes Conway people must pay as the town as seven precincts and non-precinct fire areas that have their own rates as well.
Conway Village's rate is $1.83; East Conway Fire's is $1.52; Center Conway's is $1.05; Redstone's is 99 cents; North Conway Water Precinct's is $2.10; Kearsarge Lighting Precinct's rate is 50 cents; the non-precinct fire rate is $1.09.
Tax rates are officially set by the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration.
Eight percent interest is charged to those who pay late and that goes up to 14 percent in May if there is a lien, according to state law.
