CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday appointed five people to serve on a committee to explore options for public bathrooms in North Conway. The committee has until the end of the year to find a way to spend the nearly $400,000 that voters approved to build the facilities.
Article 22, which called for spending $399,000 on public bathrooms in North Conway, was initially tied 581-581. Last month, following a recount, Town Clerk Louise Inkell reported the new results to be 582 yes votes to 581 no votes. The recount was ratified by a recount committee consisting of selectmen David Weathers, Mary Carey Seavey and John Colbath, Inkell and Moderator Chris Meier.
Selectmen said nine people applied to serve on the bathroom committee. Appointed to serve were businessman Alec Tarberry, planning board member Mark Hounsell, incoming Mt. Washington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Cruz, Mount Washington Valley Economic Council Executive Director Jac Cuddy and planning board member Eliza Grant. Businessman Tad Furtado was chosen as an alternate.
They will be serving alongside Selectman Steve Porter, incoming Town Manager John Eastman, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli and Seavey.
Not chosen were Conway School Board member Joe Mosca, who ran for selectman this year; businesswoman/Kearsarge Lighting Precinct Commissioner Lynn Lyman; and former planning board/budget committee member Sarah Frechette.
Grant, Hounsell and Mosca all attended Tuesday’s meeting. In sorting out who would speak first, Mosca said, “Age before beauty,” hinting Hounsell should go first.
“If you want a beautiful person, go with Joe,” said Hounsell. “If you want a hard-working person who has age and experience, go with me.”
Hounsell was a vocal opponent of Article 22, but he doesn’t oppose public bathrooms per se. He opposed taxpayer money being spent on them.
Hounsell said he has 50 years of bathroom/toilet installation experience. “My interest in looking for different revenue streams would bring us the relief we need both with the bathrooms and the local property taxpayers,” said Hounsell.
Mosca, who said he has 20 years of construction experience and a master’s in finance, had also opposed Article 22 and using taxpayer money for bathrooms. Mosca said he “works well with others for the most part.”
Grant, who heads the Bluebird Project for affordable housing, said she would like to bring some creativity to the bathroom committee.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who defeated Mosca in April’s election, had nominated Mosca and Hounsell. Thibodeau was in favor of the bathrooms. Thibodeau said Hounsell and Mosca would both bring relevant experience to the committee.
Thibodeau didn’t get a “second” to move his nomination of Mosca forward. But selectmen decided to come up with one alternate, and Porter nominated Mosca and got a second from selectman John Colbath.
“I would decline that, thank you very much,” said Mosca.
Mary Carey Seavey went on to nominate Tad Furtado, and the vote was 3-2 with Weathers and Thibodeau in the minority.
Most of the other votes were unanimous. The other split vote was for Cuddy and that was 4-1 with Porter in the minority.
The Sun asked selectmen Tuesday if the committee had a deadline and if they wished to give the committee some specific direction as to what exactly it is supposed to do. Town Manager Tom Holmes answered the question about the deadline. “The money itself has to be encumbered by Dec. 31 or it lapses,” said Holmes. “They are going to have a contractor signed or whatever they end up doing for the job ... by that date.”
Selectmen said it’s too early to give the committee directions.
“We’ll get the horses going and we’ll attach them to the cart once we get moving,” said Porter.
