CONWAY — The Conway School Board wants students to have a well-rounded education by the time they graduate. Therefore, beginning with the 2022-23 school year, the board has approved a policy that no longer academically weights core courses, bringing all classes at KHS and the MWV Career and Technical Center under the same grading umbrella.
Board member Michelle Capozzoli likes the move.
“Thank you for changing the language and the requirements,” she told the board’s policy committee (Joe Lentini, chair, plus Randy Davison and Joe Mosca) at the May 24 meeting in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 office. “I understand that our career-tech (curriculum) is not required by the state, but I do think that it is an important part of our curriculum.”
She added: “Some of these programs, as you’ve noticed, are really making our students stand out and look different on college transcripts. And it is really important because it is becoming more competitive.”
Capozzoli is a staunch believer in a level playing field for all students.
“Not every kid needs to go to college,” she said. “And these career-tech programs are so important. … I have a hard time that students that take these courses in the career-tech don’t have the opportunity to run for valedictorian because they’re competing against the weighted GPA. There are some students that are taking or not taking these courses, because it will affect their GPA.”
Lentini said the policy committee has addressed this. “(The level curriculum) will be phased in over a period of four years,” he said. “Kids that came in under one system, we can’t change that, but we’re going to be slowly morphing over.”
Mosca added: “We all felt the same way.”
In Policy IKEC — Per Pupil Progression Plan — is a section, “Class Rank and weighting” that outlines grading as follows: “A letter grade will be maintained and grades will be reported on a numerical average basis. The student’s grade point average and rank in class will be determined at the end of the year with all courses included.
“Advanced Placement level courses will receive a weight of 15 additional points added to the final numerical grade since these courses are college-level curriculum. Advanced level courses will receive a weight of 12 points added to the final numerical grade since these courses represent the most difficult level of instruction and constitute the highest expectations in each departmental area.
“The College Prep courses will receive a weight of six additional points in computing the final numerical grade, and General and Life Skills courses will remain with the numerical grade achieved. The inclusion of all courses helps to preserve the credibility and integrity of the curriculum and honors the abilities and interests of students who are at diverse academic levels and who desire to pursue particular career paths.”
“Beginning with incoming freshman in the fall of 2022 (graduating class of 2026), all courses will be unweighted. Courses will continue to be leveled (AP, Advanced and College Prep) but no additional points will be used to calculate a weighted GPA.
“Academic achievement will be recognized using the system of Latin honors. There will be three levels of distinction: cum laude, meaning ‘with honor’ for students with a GPA of 3.2-3.49; magna cum laude, meaning ‘with great honor’ for students with a GPA of 3.5-3.79; summa cum laude, meaning ‘with highest honor’ for students with a GPA of 3.8-4.0.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard said, “We want things to be on more of an even footing,” adding that 98 percent of the Eagles take one career-tech course, while 85 percent take two or more.
Lentini is all for the move. “What we need to do is very much eliminate that old stigma that career-tech is somehow lesser than the rest of the school,” he said.“If you’ve spent any amount of time looking at what you’re doing there, it is ridiculous. You know, if any of us tried to sit in one of the classes, and I’ve gone in and sat in on classes, it is really incredibly advanced material that these kids are covering. That is really creating the opportunity for jobs in the future. It’s unbelievable. And we do need to as a community to de-stigmatize this.”
“So what you’re saying is that all classes will be ranked the same?” asked Davison.
“It will ultimately get to that,” Lentini replied. “I believe there will be some awards given to certain AP classes with some additional points but other classes, no.”
Davison also likes the move.“I like that idea because some students are working at their ability level and working to their potential and the fact that they could never reach it prior to this, I think that that’s admirable for the board to go that way,” he said.
