CONWAY — Conway Parks and Rec Director John Eastman got the news he was hoping for last Friday, when Gov. Chris Sununu announced that day camps would be allowed to start later this month under his COVID-19 Stay at Home 2.0 reopening plan.
“We are thrilled to announce the Conway Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a seven-week camp beginning on Monday, June 29, and concluding Friday, Aug. 14,” Eastman posted Monday on conwayrec.com.
“While this year’s camp will look and feel different then our camps in the past, we are excited to be able to offer a fun and most importantly safe summer experience for the children of Conway and Albany,” Eastman said.
The camp is open to kids ages 6-14 from those towns.
Sununu called summer day camps for children “essential.”
“It isn’t just the fun and games and the enjoyment of going out in the summer and going to a day camp. For some of these organizations, they might be providing the only meal of the day for those kids,” said Sununu, adding that the camps’ opening would also allow parents to go back to work.
Assistant Conway Rec Director Michael Lane said staff worked over the weekend and Monday to finalize the parent handbook and registration forms “to make sure we meet all guidance requirements recommended by the State of New Hampshire, CDC, New Hampshire Recreation and Parks Association and the American Camp Association.”
Last summer, 275 children registered for Conway Rec’s eight-week program offering arts and crafts, games, sports, special activities and weekly trips. The cost for the full summer program is $299 if registering/paying before June 12, and $309 after that date. Scholarships are available. To learn more, call Lynore Wagner at (603) 901-1139.
The camp will run from 9 a.m-4 p.m., Early drop-off will be available at 8 a.m. and late pickup up to 5 p.m.
This is the second summer that Conway Rec is hosting camp at its new location at Kennett Middle School. Previously, it was housed in the Conway Community Building in Center Conway.
“If we were in our old facility, I’m not sure we could stay within the task force’s guidelines,” Lane said. “We have so much more space here, which will allow us to spread everyone out.”
Since word got out that camp was on, Lane said: “We’ve gotten a great response from families. We know there are parents who are going back to work, and they need a place for their kids to be able to go and know that they will be safe.”
He added: “We had over 200 children from Conway and Albany last year. I would anticipate that our numbers may be a little bit less, but there seems to be quite a bit of excitement.”
Although the governor gave the green light for day camps to open June 22, Lane said it seemed wiser to push opening day back a week. “We have a lot of things we need to get in place, and with staff training, it just made sense for us to start on June 29.”
The Governor’s Economic Re-Opening Task Force came up with a seven-page document that covers nine different categories of guidance, including pickup and drop-off, social distancing, transportation, snack time and cleaning procedures. The full list is available at tinyurl.com/y7wxxyow.
Under social-distancing guidelines, it says: “Day camps should attempt to divide staff and children into small groups of ideally no more than 10 people total.”
Lane said campers will get colored bracelets placing them in a small group of 10 campers with counselors for the duration of camp. “The groups will rotate from activity to activity,” he said. “That way, we can make sure there is no cross-contamination. We want the campers to feel safe, stay healthy and be given a summer experience.”
Lane said the department is looking to hire two more counselors, bringing the total to 15.
Counselors work for nine weeks. Applicants must be 18 years or older and have graduated from high school.
For a copy of the application, go to tinyurl.com/y9gdql65.
Lane said no field trips are planned off the site, but there are many trails to hike on the property as well as access to the Swift River.
“We’re going to try to stay outdoors as much as possible,” he said. “We are in the process of adding more tents to provide shaded areas. We’ll have extra hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations. Every night, the building will be cleaned.”
Campers are asked to bring their own lunches, snacks and water bottles.
Online registration, a first for the rec department, is scheduled to open Wednesday afternoon at conwayrec.com.
“Please keep in mind that this online registration process is new, and we may experience some slight issues,” Lane said he is telling parents. “Please be patient and contact our office with any questions or concerns at (603) 901-1139.”
He also advises them to go to the website and create a family account.
In other rec news, Lane said plans are in the works for the return of yoga in Schouler Park in front of Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway.
“It’s a great adult program,” he said. “We know we can social-distance effectively in Schouler Park.”
