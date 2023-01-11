CONWAY — The Children’s Room at Conway Public Library has gone from drab to vibrant after a local family gave $40,000 to be used to spruce up the lower-level space with bright blue and orange carpet and a fresh paint job.
Conway Public Library Director David Smolen at the Jan. 3 selectmen’s meeting said the library received a “wonderful” donation from the Palestrant family.
Smolen invited selectmen to a ribbon cutting ceremony set for Jan. 19 at 4 p.m.
“We are just really grateful,” Smolen said Tuesday.
The Sun also spoke to Daniel Palestrant on Tuesday. He lives in North Conway with his wife, Deborah have a son, Jacob, 13, and two daughters Jordan, 10 and Leah, seven. Jordan and Leah go to John Fuller Elementary and Jacob goes to Kennett Middle School.
Asked what they do for work, Daniel explained they are both have scientific backgrounds. Daniel, who was trained as a surgeon, said he now works in tech and Deborah works in venture capital and has a biotechnology background.
The Palestrants, who previously lived just outside of Boston, Mass. have been coming to the valley for about nine years and have lived here full time for the past three.
“We recognize how fortunate we are to get to live in such an extraordinary place here,” said David Palestrant who explained why they gave the donation. “For us, it was really seeing, in some way, the community through our kids’ eyes. They have long enjoyed the library.”
Daniel and he and Deborah realize how much the library benefits the community’s children and they wanted to support it.
“David and the team at the library is putting together these great programs,” said Daniel adding the family has been very pleased with the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs at the library. “My wife and I have a soft spot for science.”
The Palenstrants plan to attend the ribbon cutting. They also plan to support the library for multiple years and their goals include promoting STEM, women in science and combating summer learning loss where children forget when they were taught over the summer.
Daniel Palestrant said in addition to making donations, the family is also interested in leading some programs. For instance, Jacob would like to do a robotics program.
They have also made three-to-five year commitments to give similarly to the Vaughan Community Service Food Pantry and the North Conway Community Center. The Palestrants would like to expand summer programs at the community center and improvements to the gym but don’t want to be “overly prescriptive”
“Ourselves and our kids have been incredible beneficiaries of what the town and the valley has shared with us,” said Daniel. “For us, it’s extremely important to give back... We hope to be here many years and continue to contribute to those institutions.”
The Sun took a look at the Children’s Room on Tuesday morning with Smolen and Head of Youth Services Tessa Narducci. The children’s room side of the library was built 20 years ago. The original library was dedicated in 1901.
“The carpet and the paint was kind of dreary and we have a very generous donor, the Palestrants family, willing to fund an upgrade to the children’s room,” said Smolen adding movers were “worth every penny.”
Smolen said that the job took a little under two weeks, from Dec. 3 and the room opened back up on Dec. 15.
Book shelves and everything from the children’s room had to be moved into the meeting room which is across the hall on the ground floor of the library. Smolen said he’s “thrilled with the results.
Now, the carpet bright orange and blue consisting of blue and orange squares. Narducci said the colors are “fun” and make the room “light and bright.” The library used carpet squares so that if one gets stained it can be replaced.
According to Better Homes and Gardens, “Directly opposite on the color wheel, blue tones are a natural fit for orange.”
Smolen said Deb Deschenes, of Center Conway, did the painting and J&J Flooring did the carpeting.
Narducci explained that Deschenes included a mural graphic on the wall depicting a tree and woodland critters.
“Deb went above and beyond and wanted to make sure every detail was just right for us,” said Narducci. “Her heart was really in it.”
Part of the gift entailed the library doing STEM education day camps. The library will be running two week-long camps at the library during February and April vacations.
The camps will be put on in conjunction with the White Mountain Science Institute. It will be for students in the fourth grade through sixth grades. The camps will be for up to 16 children. The camp is free. Details for how to enroll will be forthcoming soon.
“School vacation weeks can be challenging with respect to childcare. So, you know, so we’re really happy to be able to offer this to the community,” said Smolen to selectmen.
During the interview with Smolen and Narducci, a reporter asked some parents about the new room. Nicole Murphy of Bartlett said she enjoys taking her 21-month-old son Gary to the library, which she says has a “great children’s program.”
“It’s really clean and beautiful,” said Murphy.
The library is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
