CONWAY — The Children’s Room at Conway Public Library has gone from drab to vibrant after a local family gave $40,000 to be used to spruce up the lower-level space with bright blue and orange carpet and a fresh paint job.

Conway Public Library Director David Smolen at the Jan. 3 selectmen’s meeting said the library received a “wonderful” donation from the Palestrant family.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.