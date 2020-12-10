CONWAY — Police next April plan to ask voters for a radar trailer to keep speeding down on local roadways.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei spoke to selectmen about the proposal Tuesday. A draft warrant article asks for $8,500 for the trailer.
Mattei said: "We have had, it seems like, a lot more complaints this summer with motor vehicle violations — namely speeding on areas such as West Side Road, Upper West Side, East Conway Road, Brownfield Road. Those seem to be our hot spots," along with Route 153, Mattei said.
Officers would be able to move the sign around with the department's pickup truck.
Right now, officers try to patrol roads for speeders on a weekly basis but aren't always able to put in the time due to the town's call volume.
The sign would be solar-powered, and once charged, the batteries could run for two weeks. The sign would be 2 feet by 2 feet and displau a digital readout of a driver's speed. It also has lights that can flash to alert a driver who is going too fast.
"The biggest plus to this is it provides us data collection," said Mattei.
"So now if we get people that are complaining of speed, we can get a better idea of what time of day these speeders are out there and then we can pinpoint our patrols to them."
The department had such a sign years ago but Mattei believes it was damaged somehow.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau asked, "Does it take your picture and mail you a ticket?"
Mattei replied that it won't take pictures and that the state is "finicky" about that.
Selectmen will continue to discuss warrant articles, like the one for the speed sign, next week.
(1) comment
I would support the purchase of a speed trailer. But I have to laugh at why officials are finicky about taking photos of offenders. Could it be that as many offenders might be officials, relatives of officials, or otherwise people might not be subject selective enforcement?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.