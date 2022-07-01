CONWAY — The body discovered in a pond behind Eastern Slope Inn and Whitaker House Suites in North Conway on Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 36-year-old man from Rhode Island, according to local police, who said the death does not appear to be suspicious.
Chief Chris Mattei said Friday afternoon that Conway police were alerted to “an unresponsive subject that had been located in a small retention pond behind the Eastern Slopes Inn,” on Thursday at approximately 2 p.m.
“North Conway Fire and Rescue along with Action Ambulance were dispatched to the scene and found that the subject was deceased,” Mattei said. “The male, identified as a 36-year-old man from the Providence, R.I., area, had come to Conway to take part in seasonal labor.”
Mattei said the person’s name is not being released until his next of kin has been notified.
Mattei added that the man was not staying at the Eastern Slope Inn.
A hotel guest, who asked to remain anonymous, told Sun photographer Rachel Sharples on Thursday that while he didn’t notice anything when he tried fishing in the pond at around 11 a.m., later, he noted another man and a young boy coming back up from the pond with fishing poles.
Chatting with the pair about his lack of luck, the guest said the man responded there were no fish, but there was a dead body floating in the pond.
The guest said they told him it was a man’s body wearing an orange shirt.
“So far, based upon witness statements and evidence found on scene, the incident does not appear to be suspicious,” Chief Mattei said.
“However, the body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for examination and the results are pending,” the chief said.
He added: “At this time, there does not appear to be any threat to the public as a result of this incident.”
Reached for comment, Joe Berry of the Berry Companies, which owns and operates the Eastern Slope Inn and Resort, told the Sun he had just come back from mountain biking in the area on the River Walk Trail when he saw police on site at the west side of the pond with the covered body.
“Police told me that it looked like it could have been a foreign worker and not a large person,” Berry told the Sun.
Berry said when he got back to his office and spoke with resort managers, they were all aware of the incident and the ongoing investigation by police.
Berry said the pond was dug by Coleman and Son in 1985 and that inn guests use the area for walking trails and fishing. He said the resort had installed a terrace there last year.
“It’s all part of the atmosphere out there by the 11th tee of the North Conway Country Club,” said Berry.
The pond is located 200 feet to the west of the 38-room Whitaker House on the inn property by the resort’s lower public parking lot.
According to the Eastern Slope Inn website, the hotel is “an elegant, four-season resort on the National Register of Historic Places located in the center of the village. Situated on 40 acres, within walking distance of quaint shops, restaurants, cafes and popular attractions.” The resort features 230 rooms.
Reporter Tom Eastman and photographer Rachel Sharples contributed to this article.
