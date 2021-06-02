CONWAY — Taking advantage of a light workload at their May 27 session, the Conway Planning Board spent time discussing the need to update the town’s master plan and also consider proposing changes to the town's zoning ordinance to bring the two documents into better accord.
The master plan, as Town Planning Director Tom Irving explained, is a guiding tool that sets an overall vision, while the zoning ordinance is the actual guiding document.
The master plan can be altered after the board holds a public hearing while amendments to the zoning ordinance must go to the voters at town meeting.
Disparities between the master plan and zoning ordinance came up during the board’s review of plans for a 105-room hotel proposed for the site of the Intervale Motel.
Some abutters and planners felt it is too much building for the 3.66-acre site. Site-plan review has been continued to August.
Issues raised at last Thursday’s meeting also included building heights for the Route 16 strip from North Conway Village to Intervale to differentiate it from zoning on the commercial Route 16 strip from Conway Village to North Conway.
During discussion, alternate Steve Steiner raised the specter of another possible four-story hotel as he said the White Trellis Motel, which is in the northern sector, is now for sale.
Board chair Ben Colbath said the last time the master plan was updated was in 2002.
Colbath and board vice chair Ailie Byers would like to seek matching grants to help the town study demographics and development trends to update the master plan.
“When it comes to the data collection, you’re most likely going to want to outsource that to get it done efficiently and in a timely manner,” said Irving.
“Planning staff has been reduced,” he said. “Over the last 20 years, it has not increased. And there’s more stuff going on than there was 20 years ago.”
He said when he was hired, his office was given $70,000 by selectmen to update the master plan.
“And that’s all they’ve given over 20 years,” said Irving, noting that the 2020 Census will provide information helpful in updating the plan.
But, he said, “Any dollar you want to spend has to go through the town meeting and get agreement. Yes, you can get grants. But more than likely, there’s going to be some sort of an expenditure.”
Board members discussed different ways that the public can be involved in the process once they get to that point, perhaps reaching out through the pages of the Sun, holding meetings or using technology that Irving said was just coming into its own in 2000: the internet.
Affordable housing was another point of discussion by the board members, who also included Erik Corbett, Eliza Grant and Sarah Frechette.
Porter said he believes the board for the past 20 years has been focused on the commercial strip part of town and now needs to address pressing issues in other parts of town, including the lack of housing for local workers.
“The thought process I think here is we’ve got two issues: continued commercial growth in an area that has been pretty much untouched and a lack of affordable housing for our workforce,” he said.
Colbath summarized the discussion by saying, “I guess our first step moving forward would be to find out the best way to update that data, what it would cost and whether or not there are grants available. Because I think we need to start with data before we move on to anything else.”
The meeting was videorecorded by Valley Vision Channel 3 and is available at valleyvision.com.
