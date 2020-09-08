CONWAY — The total turnout for Conway polls on Tuesday, state primary day, was a whopping 1,829, almost twice as many as voted in the 2016 midterm elections, according to Town Moderator Deb Fauver. Of those, 1,065 received Democratic ballots, and 766 received Republican ones. A little more than half — 957 — were absentee ballots.
Asked to explain the high turnout this year, Fauver had a ready answer. The reason, she said, is when voters requested absentee ballots, they could also get them for the general. “So it’s procedure affecting turnout,” she explained.
One candidate who must have been happy with the high turnout was Kim Tessari, who got the Conway nod over sitting County Commissioner David Babson, a fellow Republican.
Babson’s District 2 seat covers Albany, Hale’s Location, Madison, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth but is elected countywide. Both Tessari and Babson hail from Ossipee.
Tessari, a prosecutor with State Police, went on the offensive early and said back in May that Babson is difficult for the other commissioners to work with while Babson said Tessari was “naive” if she thought meetings could be done in two hours.
In Conway, Tessari bested Babson by 352-288. However, there are 19 towns in the county and not all reported by press time.
Tessari reached by phone was pleased with the numbers and added she heard unofficially she was up by 250 votes in Moultonborough.
“I’m feeling good,” said Tessari, who spent hours in Conway campaigning Tuesday. “It was great to meet so many voters. I really enjoyed the experience if nothing else.”
Babson seemed less optimistic about his chances. Shortly before 8 p.m. he sent the Sun an email saying he was heading to bed.
“Will find out how badly I got spanked in the morning,” said Babson.
Told by the Sun of his tally in Conway he replied, “That’s not bad!”
The winner will meet Bob Pustell (D-Ossipee) in the general election, which is Nov. 3.
Republicans Gerard Beloin of Colebrook, Andy Martin of Manchester, Don Bolduc of Stratham and Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro, were competing for their party’s nomination to in all likelihood to face U.S. Sen Jeanne Shaheen in the Nov. 3 general election. Political pundits see it as a race between military veterans Messner, 63, and Bolduc, 58.
President Donald Trump has endorsed Messner, a former Army Ranger, over retired Brig. Gen. Bolduc.
Tuesday night, it looked like at least in Conway, the president’s choice fared the best.
Messner was the top vote-getter with 370 and Bolduc was nipping at Messner’s heels with 277 votes. Martin received 40 and Beloin 17.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Shaheen (D-Madbury) is a strong favorite to ward off the challenges of Tom Alciere (Nashua) and Paul J. Krautmann (Concord) for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.
She did so in Conway, receiving 1,000 votes while Krautman received 30 and Alciere 20. WMUR showed she was commanding over 90 percent of the vote statewide.
Granite Staters had a couple of choices in the gubernatorial race. Republican Sen. Chris Sununu, the incumbent, was challenged in the primary by Karen Testerman of Franklin and Nobody of Keene.
Sununu easily outpaced both challengers in Conway and received 686 votes while Testerman received 49 and 16 people selected Nobody.
Two Democratic gubernatorial candidates, Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, 64, and state Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, 41, both attorneys from Concord, attempted to appeal to Carroll County and state voters.
In Conway, voters narrowly sided with Feltes, who received 482 votes to Volinsky’s 448. Statewide, at press time, Feltes and Volinsky were running neck and neck, with Feltes ahead with 54 percent and Volinsky with 45 percent, with about 10 percent of precincts reporting, according to WMUR.
There is a race on the Republican ballot with Matt Mowers of Bedford, Kevin Rondeau of Manchester, Michael Callis of Conway, Jeff Denaro of Auburn and Matt Mayberry of Dover. The two Matts see this as a two-horse race.
Mowers, 31, has received the endorsement of President Trump, while Mayberry, 55, has ties to the Mount Washington Valley after working for Bill Zeliff of Jackson when he held this seat from 1991-97.
In Conway, Mowers thrashed Maybury 397-139. Callis came in third with 79 votes, Roneau fourth with 32 and Denaro last with 21.
Statewide, Mowers had nearly 60 percent of the vote at press time while Maybury had nearly 30 percent, according to WMUR.
Incumbent Chris Pappas (Manchester) is running unopposed in the primary on the Democrat ticket for a second term as representative to Congress in the 1st District.
There was a contested race among the Republicans to be the District 1 Executive Council nominee between Joe Kenney of Wakefield and Kim Strathdee of Lincoln. In Conway, Kenney defeated Strathdee 575-106.
The stage could be set for incumbent Mike Cryans, 69, of Hanover, who is unopposed in the primary for the Democrats, and Kenney to square off a fifth time.
Four Conway residents were running for three seats as Republican delegates to the state convention. Jim Umberger was the top vote getter with 476. Coming in second was Terry McCarthy with 470. Michael DiGregiorio rounded out the slate with 445 votes, while Suzanne Nelson didn’t make the cut with 297 votes.
In Madison, voter turnout was “spectacular.” Longtime moderator George Epstein said the town has never had 682 voters for a state primary.
“It was a really, really big turnout,” said Epstein. “Record-setting.”
The turnout was so large they ran out of Republican ballots issued for day of voting and had to resort to absentee ballots. All but 11 day-of ballots for the Democrats were used.
Epstein said voters were very cooperative with the mask rule and appreciated the efforts that poll workers were making.
Bartlett Town Clerk Cheryl Nealley said a record 304 absentee ballots were turned into her office, including a dozen between 3-5 p.m. on Labor Day Monday when all town clerks were required to be in their office.
“I was honestly quite surprised I got so many,” Nealley said.
In Jackson, 100 in-person votes had been tallied by noon, with nearly twice as many absentee. “We’re on track,” said Town Clerk Karen Burton, who was credited with a well-laid out, socially distanced polling place inside the Whitney Center, with arrows, X’s on the floor, plexiglass partitions and tables to sit at while you voted.
Political Editor Lloyd Jones, Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie and Publisher Mark Guerringue contributed to this story.
