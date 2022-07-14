CONWAY — The new hours at the transfer station seem to be working well for Conway but maybe not so well for Madison.
After Conway Public Works Director Andrew Smith told selectmen that his workers hadn’t been getting their contracted two days off a week, Conway’s transfer station’s hours were changed to close Sundays and Mondays but open a few hours later on Tuesdays and Saturdays, through October. The change started July 5.
The Conway transfer station has always been closed Mondays but was previously open 8 a.m.-noon Sundays. It serves residents from Albany and Eaton in addition to Conway.
At Tuesday’s Conway selectmen’s meeting, the Sun asked how the new hours are going.
“I’ve had several people say that they are really, really happy with what we’ve done,” said Selectman Mary Carey Seavey, adding one person was glad to have extended hours and that employees were getting two days off.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said one person came into town hall and said she didn’t like it.
Selectman John Colbath said 24 people used the extended hours on July 5.
Madison selectmen also discussed the change at their June 28 meeting with Public Works Director Jon Cyr. Madison has been letting people without stickers dump trash for $5 per bag.
Selectman John Arruda, who works at the transfer station, said that the change of hours would impact Madison because “people who don’t have stickers will come in, and you don’t know where they come from.
“There will be pressure” on the Madison facility, he said.
Cyr replied that if what Arruda predicted happens, Madison Transfer Station might have to close on Sundays, too.
The Madison Transfer Station, located at 219 Boulder Road, is open Fridays and Mondays from 7 a.m.-noon, and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Arruda and Cyr’s conversation made front page news on July 8.
“With the transfer station being closed Sunday and Monday, and the tourists heading out of here Sunday and Monday, where are they going to go? They came here,” said Arruda answering his own question. “There were people I had never seen before and vehicles I’ve never seen before.”
The week prior to the hour change, the town brought in $250 from people paying $5 per bag. The following week that number was $495.
“One week does not make a trend,” said Arruda, adding he’ll continue to monitor the situation and give a report every two weeks.
