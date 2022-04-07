CONWAY — After months of crunching numbers, countless meetings and candidates making their pitches, it’s time to vote in Conway. Under SB 2, Conway will be the last town in the Mount Washington Valley to cast its ballots in the voting portion of town and school meeting at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The SB 2 form of government was instituted by the Legislature in 1995 due to concerns that modern lifestyles made it hard for people to attend traditional town meetings.
Voters will be asked to decide the fate of public restrooms in North Conway; a new three-year agreement with the Conway Education Support Personnel union; town and school budget that top $50 million, along with a number of contested races on the ballot.
There are 38 articles on the town warrant, but the one creating the largest flush of public opinions has been the selectmen’s proposal to build public facilities in North Conway Village. Article No. 22 seeks $400,000 for the project. Selectmen support the proposal 4-1 with David Weather in the minority, while the article is not being supported by the municipal budget committee by an 11-3 margin with Dave Jensen, Ellin Leonard and Erik Corbett in the minority.
At the town deliberative session in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School on March 9, Selectman John Colbath said public restrooms have been debated since he was a child.
“Everybody in the town wants bathrooms," said Colbath. But, he said, "Nobody in the town wants to pay for them. So this article was put in to see, do you want bathrooms and are you willing to pay for them? It's a simple yes or no."
Joe Mosca, a former budget committee chair and current member of the school board, who is challenging incumbent Carl Thibodeau for a three-year term on the board of selectmen, twice sought to amend the article, first zeroing out the figure and secondly putting in a nominal figure of $10, but both attempts were unsuccessful.
"I'd like to make a motion to change the dollar figure to zero because I don't believe the taxpayer should be paying for this," said Mosca, who in February wrote a letter to the editor saying bathrooms could be paid for with parking fees charged to tourists.
The largest money item on the town warrant is Article 7, the budget of $12,754,538.
Selectmen support the budget 5-0, and budgeteers support the budget 10-3; in the minority were Bob Drinkhall, Bill Marvel and Peter Donohoe.
On the school side, history could be made if voters approve Article 5 on the school warrant. The article is a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the Conway School Board and CESP union, which, if approved, would put every union member and all the administrators in SAU 9 on the same health insurance program.
Such a move would automatically reduce the proposed operating budget for the 2022-23 school year by $316,371 in the first year.
The current proposed operating budget (Article 6) is $40,303,790. The default budget ($40,014,163), which kicks in if the article fails, is $289,627 less than the proposed budget. With the passage of Article 5, the budget would be $39,987,419 or $26,744 less than the default budget.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said approximately 80 members of the CESP union. This group includes paraprofessionals, secretaries and administrative assistants
School chair Joe Lentini said first-year savings of $316,371 is an overall net saving for the three years of $132,656 when you deduct the second-year ($116,671) and third-year ($67,044) costs.
“So, it’s an overall negative contract by paying teachers more but by bringing them to the same insurance plan as everybody else now, and that gives us the opportunity going forward to shop, a much larger (health insurance) contract,” Lentini said.
Citizens at the school deliberative on March 7 sought to decrease the operating budget by $418,000, or 1 percent, but it fell short by secret ballot vote 60-24.
Marvel said with the default budget being more than the actual budget if Article 5 passes, he supported budget committee chair Jim LeFebvre’s motion to cut the budget by 1 percent because it offered voters choices — going with the trimmed budget or adopting the default.
“We have about as much choice in deciding between budgets here as the Russian people have in their presidential elections,” he said, adding, “It does strike me that some sort of gesture is necessary from an institution that thrives on taxpayers.”
There are four contested races for the planning board, selectman and two separate school board races.
Five people are running for two three-year seats on the planning board — Steven Steiner, current planning board alternate; incumbent Bill Barbin (fellow incumbent Sarah Frechette did not file again), along with former planning board member Ray Shakir, current planning board alternate Ted Phillips and former selectman and school board member Mark Hounsell are on the ballot.
Also on the town ballot, incumbent Thibodeau is seeking a fourth three-year term on the board of selectmen but is being challenged by Mosca.
On the school ballot, there are three candidates seeking two three-year school board seats. Incumbent Joe Lentini is seeking a fourth term on the board, while fellow incumbent Ryan Wallace, who won election to a one-year term last April to finish Cheri Sullivan’s term, and newcomer to the school scene Cassie Capone are also running.
Jerry Goodrich and Barbara Lyons both signed up for the two-year school seat. Lyons was appointed to the school board in November to fill the remainder of Courtney Burke’s term after Burke moved out of town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.