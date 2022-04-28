CONWAY — After three years at the helm, Jason Robert is stepping down as principal of Conway Elementary at the end of this school year. The Conway School Board accepted his letter of resignation on Monday night.
Robert says he has accepted a position as assistant principal of the Lincoln-Woodstock (Lin-Wood) Public School, which is a K-12 school with 225 students. He will be the principal of the elementary school students in grades K-5.
Superintendent Kevin Richard had nothing but good things to say about Robert and the job he has done in Conway.
“He’s a great guy,” he said by phone Tuesday. “Jason was a good fit at Conway El at the right time.”
“I wasn’t looking, but someone reached out to me and said, 'I think you might be a good fit here,'” Robert — who was on vacation with his family in the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia — told the Sun by phone Thursday.
“It’s exciting. I do know a few people over there who will help with the transition," he added.
Robert lives in Hebron with wife, Vanessa, and their four children.
The switch means a lot less time on the road for Robert.
“It’s going to cut my drive 55 minutes each way,” said Robert, whose commute to Conway was roughly 90 minutes each way, or three hours on the road every school day.
Robert’s resignation was a late addition listed under “Personnel” to the board’s agenda.
“Thank you for the time well spent here in Conway,” board member Randy Davison said before the unanimous vote to accept “with regret.”
Robert, 40, submitted his resignation on April 22 to Richard and the school board.
“Please accept this letter as formal notice of my resignation from my position as principal of Conway Elementary School at the end of the 2021-22 school year, with an official last day of June 30, 2022," it said.
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve as a building leader in the Conway School District and SAU 9 over the past three years. It has been an invaluable experience, and I have thoroughly enjoyed my time becoming part of the Conway and Mount Washington Valley community," Robert wrote.
"However, at this point, I have decided to take a position closer to home after much discussion with my family and an opportunity that arose.
“The greater Conway Elementary community is amazing," he added.
"It is filled with passionate student-centered educators, committed parents and remarkable students. I would like to do anything I can to help with the transition to a new principal at Conway Elementary and support the CES community however I can.”
Despite having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic for more than 70 percent of his time at Conway Elementary, Robert said he “thoroughly enjoyed” being a Cougar.
“It’s all been good,” he said. “I think everybody is in a good place now. We made it through the last two years. It’s nice to transition to a better place.”
Richard said the district received 20 applications to lead the K-6 school in 2019 after Brian Hastings retired as principal after 20 years. From there, the screening committee whittled the field down to four candidates, who were interviewed for the job. Robert was the committee’s top choice.
Before taking the Conway job, Robert was a teacher for more than 10 years. He grew up attending Spaulding Regional High School, graduated from Keene State College and earned his master's from Southern New Hampshire University. He also attained his Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study.
Robert taught science at the Newfound Memorial Middle School, taught at Three Rivers School in Pembroke and worked for SAU 13 as dean of students for Madison Elementary School. He also was a former member of the Newfound School Board.
Lin-Wood Public School is the home of the Lumberjacks.
The assistant principal position, as advertised on the SAU 68 website states: “The Assistant Principal will assist in the daily operations of the K-12 school; serve as building leader for the K-5 Elementary School; coordinate curriculum organization and improvement; develop and monitor the instructional program; supervise and evaluate staff; understand school, student attendance and discipline; and be familiar with the budget and finance process. The successful candidate will have strong interpersonal and leadership skills to; promote increased student achievement; provide a safe learning environment; foster positive school — community relationships; maintain high visibility and active involvement in those relationships; and implement Lincoln-Woodstock Cooperative School District goals, objectives and policies.
“The ideal candidate will have successful prior teaching and educational leadership experience. New Hampshire Principal Certification required.
The Lincoln Cooperative School Board in SAU 68 met April 20 and hired Robert after meeting in a non-public session.
"Superintendent (Judith) McGann nominated Jason P. Robert as the new assistant principal/director of elementary education,” the draft minutes of the meeting state.
"Discussion: None. Jay Duguay (board chairman) called a vote to approve the motion. All board members present (five of seven) were in favor and the motion carried unanimously.”
Robert will succeed Virginia Everett, whose letter of resignation was accepted by the board on March 9 with regret.
Robert’s resignation is the second to be announced by a principal in SAU 9 this month. Wrapping up her 14th year as principal of the Jackson Grammar School, Gayle Dembowski said April 18 that she intends to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Dembowski, 65, who lives in Chatham with her husband, Richard, has loved being the principal at “the little school with the big heart” but believes June of 2023 will be the right time to step away.
Richard said both positions will be advertised. During his administrator’s report, Richard said he hopes to create a principal search committee for Conway Elementary soon.
