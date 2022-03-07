CONWAY — Public bathrooms in North Conway, with an estimated cost of $400,000, likely be the hot topic at deliberative session set for Wednesday at Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School starting at 7 p.m.
Town residents will have the chance to debate and amend warrant articles. Residents will vote on the articles at the polls April 12.
The selectmen weren't necessarily in favor of new bathrooms either and said they put the article on the warrant simply as a means to let voters decide what should be done about the lack of public facilities in town.
Selectmen's representative to the budget committee John Colbath said public restrooms have been a topic of discussion for decades. He said the cost is estimated to be someplace between $300,000-$500,000.
On Feb. 8, selectmen voted 4-1 to recommend the $400,000 article but only because in order to place an article on the warrant they also have to recommend it. Chairman David Weathers was in the minority.
However, on Feb. 9, the municipal budget committee voted 11-3 not to support the article. In the minority were Ellin Leonard, Erik Corbett and Dave Jensen.
If the dollar amount of the article is changed at deliberative session, selectmen and budget committee have the right to change their recommendations.
Typically, zoning articles are skipped over since they cannot be amended. However, there are some articles about building height and to allow conditional use of cluster home development that residents could inquire about. Building height became an issue when developers proposed a hotel in Intervale that some say would ruin the view.
Asked Friday about the possibility of town officials asking for funding increases due to escalating costs from inflation and the war between Ukraine and Russia, Holmes said such increases have already been factored in.
"So far we have been right on the money," said Holmes of items like fuel oil, salt and vehicles.
Selectmen are also pitching several articles that would reduce the tax implications of using solar and wind energy systems, and wood heating systems.
Manager Tom Holmes, who previously worked as the town assessor, explained to selectmen why such articles may be helpful to property owners and selectmen agreed to put them on the warrant.
"There are statutory provisions to allow an exemption for the amount of your assessment that constitutes installation of ecologically friendly energy systems of solar panels, wood-burning furnaces and wind power," said Holmes. "Conway was very early on this bandwagon in 1981. I'm pretty sure the language and the statutes have been amended since. So, the wording of Conway's existing ordinances is ambiguous."
Holmes explained when he was the assessor, he didn't add extra value for any of these systems so nobody had to seek an exemption. However, in 2020, there was a Board of Land and Tax Appeals case that said if such systems add value, that value should be part of the assessment and the owner could apply for an exemption for the value of the system.
"In other words, your solar system would be property-tax-free," said Holmes explaining the upshot of a solar system tax exemption but the same would apply if the wood furnace and wind system articles pass.
Article 25 would create a tax exemption for solar energy systems, Article 26 would create an exemption for wood-energy, Article 27 would crease and exemption for wind powered energy systems.
Most articles to be discussed are various capital reserves and donations to several non-profit organizations.
Article 7 asks the town for $12.7 million dollar operating budget. Should it fail, an operating budget of nearly $12.4 million would go into effect. Selectmen support the budget 5-0 and the budget committee support it 11-3.
Articles 8 and 9 pertain to agreements between the Town of Conway and Conway Village Fire District and North Conway Water Precinct for fire and rescue coverage in non-precinct areas. The contract would begin Jan. 1, 2023 and run five years. Costs would be funded by non-precinct taxpayers only. Selectmen support these articles 5-0.
Article 10 asks voters to approve a five year and eight month agreement for Emergency Ambulance Service between the Town of Conway and the Conway Village Fire District running from May 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2027. Year one cost: $120,000, year two, $185,000, year three, $190,000, year four $200,000, and year five $220,000.
Article 11 asks voters to approve a five year contract between the town of Conway and Action Ambulance Service beginning May 1 through Dec. 31, 2027. The year 1 cost is $103,340, year 2 cost is $159,660, the year 3 cost is $164,450, year four cost is $169, 383 and year five cost is $174,465.
